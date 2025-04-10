Vikings

Podcast: Which do the Vikings need more in the NFL draft, a cornerback or a safety?

In the latest episode of the Access Vikings podcast, Emily Leiker and Ben Goessling take stock of the defensive draft prospects in this month’s draft.

By Emily Leiker

April 10, 2025 at 8:59PM
Jahdae Barron (7) of Texas is among the defensive back prospects discussed in this week's Access Vikings podcast. (Michael Woods/The Associated Press)

In the first of a series of podcasts previewing the NFL draft, Emily Leiker and Ben Goessling of the Minnesota Star Tribune discuss a handful of defensive back prospects who’d be good fits for the Vikings, including potential first-rounders and those who might still be on the board further in the draft. Plus, they talk about the Vikings’ compensatory draft pick outlook for 2026 and who could replace Cam Bynum’s role as Josh Metellus’ co-dance captain next year.

Among the prospects discussed are Texas’ Jahdae Barron, Georgia’s Malaki Starks, Notre Dame’s Xavier Watts, East Carolina’s Shavon Revel Jr. and Virginia’s Jonas Sanker.

Listen and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Spotify

Previous episodes of the podcast are here.

Emily Leiker

Sports Reporter

Emily Leiker covers the Vikings for the Minnesota Star Tribune. She was previously the Syracuse football beat writer for Syracuse.com & The Post-Standard, covering everything from bowl games to coaching changes and even a player-filed lawsuit against SU. Emily graduated from Mizzou in 2022 is originally from Washington state.

