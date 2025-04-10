Podcast: Which do the Vikings need more in the NFL draft, a cornerback or a safety?

In the first of a series of podcasts previewing the NFL draft, Emily Leiker and Ben Goessling of the Minnesota Star Tribune discuss a handful of defensive back prospects who’d be good fits for the Vikings, including potential first-rounders and those who might still be on the board further in the draft. Plus, they talk about the Vikings’ compensatory draft pick outlook for 2026 and who could replace Cam Bynum’s role as Josh Metellus’ co-dance captain next year.