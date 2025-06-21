Greater Minnesota

Thousands without power in northern Minnesota after destructive storm

Significant damage was reported in Bemidji.

By Kim Hyatt

The Minnesota Star Tribune
June 21, 2025 at 1:17PM
An intense storm late Friday night brought vivid lightning to Crookston, Minn. (Kim Hyatt/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

A large swath of northern Minnesota is without power Saturday morning after a destructive storm ripped through the area with heavy winds, hail and intense lightning.

Tornadoes were reported Friday night that formed in western North Dakota and moved east, killing at least two people in Enderlin, N.D., just an hour west of the Fargo-Moorhead area, which experienced flash flooding.

As the severe storm with winds over 100 miles per hour pushed east, it hit the surrounding Detroit Lakes area before causing significant damage in Bemidji, which is reporting widespread power outages.

The National Weather Service in Grand Forks says more threatening weather is expected Saturday and Sunday.

“Hail and wind are the primary threat, but a tornado cannot be ruled out. Stay up to date as the forecast verifies,” NWS said in a tweet Saturday morning.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

about the writer

Kim Hyatt

Reporter

Kim Hyatt reports on North Central Minnesota. She previously covered Hennepin County courts.

