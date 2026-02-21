Duluth’s Cirrus leads U.S. plane sales again in 2025

Duluth-based Cirrus Aircraft led the U.S. general aviation industry in the number of planes sold in 2025 for the fourth consecutive year, according to data released this week.
Cirrus also topped $1 billion in billings in 2025 for the second year in a row, and its stock is trading near an all-time high.
Cirrus, which specializes in single-engine aircraft, sold 797 planes in 2025, up 9% from the previous year, according to the General Aviation Manufacturers Association (GAMA), which released annual sales data on Wednesday, Feb. 18.
Textron Aviation, owner of the Cessna and Beechcraft brands, was second at 639 aircraft.
Cirrus had 2025 billings of $1.18 billion in 2025, up 16% over the previous year, according to GAMA. Textron, which also makes more expensive twin-engine planes, had $3.8 billion in billings.
Corporate jet maker Gulfstream Aerospace led all general aviation manufacturers last year with $10 billion in billings.
Cirrus, one of Duluth’s largest employers with about 1,500 workers, has posted strong growth since 2021, when it sold 528 planes for $632.9 million, GAMA data shows.
The company’s SF50 Vision jet, which dominates the single-engine jet market, has helped boost its sales.