Downpour forces delay for Grandma’s Marathon, Bjorklund Half Marathon

DULUTH — An early-morning downpour Saturday forced a 30-minute delay for the start of the 49th Grandma’s Marathon and 35th Garry Bjorklund Half Marathon along the North Shore into Duluth.
Heavy rain and winds of 15 mph blew through from 3 to 4:30 a.m., and then cleared. Scheduled race start times were 6 a.m. for the half marathon and 7:40 a.m. for the marathon.
A Grandma’s Marathon emergency race operations committee met at 3 a.m. and chose to delay the races, said Kristi Schmidt, chair of the Grandma’s board of directors. The decision was prompted by minor tent damage at the Canal Park finish line, including the medical tent.
By the start of the half marathon, at 6:30 a.m., the temperature stood at 62 degrees with 100 percent humidity.
The only other rain delays in race history were in 1980 and 2002.
There are 10,114 entered in Grandma’s Marathon and 9,762 in the accompanying half marathon. Both are event records.