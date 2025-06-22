Man dies in shooting in Bloomington

A man was shot and killed in Bloomington on Sunday morning.
Around 6:45 a.m., Bloomington police were called to a shooting in the 200 block of 92nd Street W. When officers arrived, they found a man with multiple gunshot wounds on the ground near the driveway of a home.
The victim, who was believed to be a 24-year-old man from Bloomington, was declared dead at the scene.
People at the scene told police there was a fight between several men who had been sitting together in the driveway before one man took out a handgun and shot the victim several times. The shooter and two other men allegedly fled the area.
No arrests have been reported.
The Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office will release the identity of the victim. Bloomington police continue to investigate the shooting.