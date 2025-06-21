Courtney Williams is hard to miss.
Even if you look past her ever-vibrant hair — which is currently dyed hot pink — it’s almost impossible not to hear her.
“Courtney’s on another level in terms of hyping,” Lynx coach Cheryl Reeve said. “Just always talking. Like, she’s always talking … if I don’t hear her, I get concerned. If it’s a quiet morning, I’m the first one over there like, ‘Yo, what’s wrong? Come on. We need you.’”
That relentless energy shows up in games, in practice, in the locker room — and now, in front of a mic.
In April, Courtney Williams and her father, Don, launched their podcast, “Courtney’s Daddy & Her.” Equal parts family diary and comedy act, the show offers a raw, entertaining glimpse into the bond between the high-energy Lynx guard and the man who helped shape her — starting back in tiny Folkston, Ga.
The idea came to Don during a massage in Miami earlier this year. At the time, Courtney was playing in Unrivaled. The 3-on-3 format places greater emphasis on individuals, and players had a bigger platform.
Watching Courtney thrive, Don had a thought: Why not him, too? Then, on the massage table, Don claims the “vision” for the podcast came to him.
Courtney was instantly on board. Soon, they had a studio booked in Miami — lights, cameras, the whole setup. All they needed to bring was themselves. And their personalities.