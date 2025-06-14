Reusse: On a traumatic day, Lynx advocate, inspire and keep on winning

This was more than 90 minutes before the Lynx and the Los Angeles Sparks would have a noon tipoff at Target Center. The WNBA game was scheduled to be televised nationally on CBS.
There were 15 girls, maybe ages 10 to 13, ready to make a left turn from the skyway to the arena entry. The youngsters were wearing T-shirts saluting their basketball team, and they couldn’t have been more excited to be there to see their heroes:
Napheesa Collier and the other standouts that have turned the Lynx once again into a high-flying franchise.
Once in the long hallway, the players spotted the Jack Link’s shrine to their Sasquatch mascot in a sitting pose. The girls found various places to rest against this wooden beast, as they tried to outdo one another with goofy grins.
It is easy for sports reporters, even the 98% younger than me, to fret about the Vikings and Timberwolves and our other and take little note of what women’s sports — and particularly the Lynx — have done to serve as inspirations here for at least half the population.
The scene with the young basketball players was mentioned to Cheryl Reeve, Lynx coach and basketball boss, at the end of a solemn pregame media session.
It was intended as a small example that — along with great wins, harsh losses and championships — that her Lynx have become competitive role models for what’s now a third generation of teenagers.
The theory here was a scene like that, happy young hoopers hugging up a Sasquatch, waiting to get inside to see their much-admired Lynx romp to victory (101-78), was helpful on one of the most-horrendous days in Minnesota history.