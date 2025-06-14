Lynx

Minnesota Lynx bounce back from first loss in big way, blow out Sparks behind Napheesa Collier

On a both somber and celebratory day at Target Center, the Lynx took apart Los Angeles to improve to 10-1 on the season.

By Kent Youngblood

The Minnesota Star Tribune
June 14, 2025 at 7:17PM
Lynx star Napheesa Collier during a game earlier this month at Target Center. (Abbie Parr/The Associated Press)

Saturday at Target Center began with a moment of silence and ended in a celebration of former Lynx star Seimone Augustus.

In between: The Lynx had a convincing 101-78 victory over the Los Angeles Sparks.

This, in case you were wondering, was how the Lynx (10-1) would respond to their first loss of the season:

• By finishing the first quarter on a 32-10 run to lead by 19.

• By scoring 58 points in the first half — the most points by a WNBA team in a half this season — while extending their lead to 32 points.

• By getting one of the more remarkable performances in Napheesa Collier’s career.

But the game still was played in the long shadow cast by the violent events of the day, the assassination of state Rep. Melissa Hortman and her husband, Mark, and the shooting of state Sen. John Hoffman and his wife, Yvette.

Lynx coach Cheryl Reeve expressed her thoughts on the news of the day 1½ hours before the noon game began.

And then the Lynx went out and played, improving to 4-1 in Commissioner’s Cup play.

The game was essentially over by halftime, when the Lynx led by 32 points. Collier had 26 of those, matching Los Angeles’ entire first-half output.

By the end of the third quarter, Collier had 32 points on 13-for-15 shooting. She was 3-for-4 on three-pointers and had six rebounds, six assists and two blocks in 28 minutes.

She finished with 32 points, eight boards and six assists, playing only three minutes in the fourth quarter.

Courtney Williams scored 17 points. Natisha Hiedeman (14) and Maria Kliundikova (11) were in double figures off the bench, which totaled 39 points.

The Sparks (4-8) were led by Kelsey Plum’s 20 points.

The Lynx hit 14 of 19 shots in the first quarter, including six of nine three-pointers — as dominating a 10 minutes as one could imagine.

That lead kept growing in the second quarter. At halftime the Lynx lead was up to 58-26 and the Lynx were still shooting better than 65 percent, the Sparks in the low 20s.

Perhaps understandably, the Lynx took their foot off the pedal a bit in the third. Plum scored 10 points in Los Angeles’ 25-20 third quarter, during which they shot 9-for-12.

Lynx

