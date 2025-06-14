Minnesota Lynx bounce back from first loss in big way, blow out Sparks behind Napheesa Collier

Saturday at Target Center began with a moment of silence and ended in a celebration of former Lynx star Seimone Augustus.
In between: The Lynx had a convincing 101-78 victory over the Los Angeles Sparks.
This, in case you were wondering, was how the Lynx (10-1) would respond to their first loss of the season:
• By finishing the first quarter on a 32-10 run to lead by 19.
• By scoring 58 points in the first half — the most points by a WNBA team in a half this season — while extending their lead to 32 points.
• By getting one of the more remarkable performances in Napheesa Collier’s career.
