Gophers land Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei QB Furian Inferrera for 2027 class

As Gophers football coach P.J. Fleck awaits decisions from a couple of key targets in his 2026 recruiting class, he’s also looking ahead to his 2027 group, and on Saturday he received a significant commitment to that class.
Furian Inferrera, a quarterback for national power Mater Dei High School in Santa Ana, Calif., announced on his social media accounts that he has switched his 2027 commitment from Boston College to the Gophers. Inferrera, 6-3 and 200 pounds, is a three-star recruit who’s the 63rd-ranked player in California and the 36th-ranked quarterback nationally in the 247Sports composite ratings of major recruiting services. Inferrera has scholarship offers from eight FBS programs, including Nebraska, Pitt and Oregon State. He committed to Boston College in February and received his offer from the Gophers in May.
Inferrera played in nine games for state champion Mater Dei as a sophomore in 2024, completing 12 of 16 passes for 133 yards and a touchdown as the backup to Dash Beierly, who is now a freshman at Washington. Mater Dei has produced three Heisman Trophy-winning quarterbacks in its history: Notre Dame’s John Huarte (1964) and Southern California’s Matt Leinart (2004) and Bryce Young (2021).
Inferrera is the second player to commit to Minnesota’s 2027 class, joining Wayzata defensive lineman Eli Diane.
On Monday, 2026 four-star tight end recruit Roman Voss of Jackson County Central will announce whether he will stay in Minnesota and commit to the Gophers or select Alabama, his other finalist. In addition, Triton four-star athlete Pierce Petersohn has the Gophers and Penn State as his finalists and is expected to announce his decision in the next couple of weeks.