Gophers land Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei QB Furian Inferrera for 2027 class

Furian Inferrera, a quarterback for national power Mater Dei High School in Santa Ana, Calif., announced on his social media accounts that he has switched his 2027 commitment from Boston College to the Gophers. Inferrera, 6-3 and 200 pounds, is a three-star recruit who’s the 63rd-ranked player in California and the 36th-ranked quarterback nationally in the 247Sports composite ratings of major recruiting services. Inferrera has scholarship offers from eight FBS programs, including Nebraska, Pitt and Oregon State. He committed to Boston College in February and received his offer from the Gophers in May.