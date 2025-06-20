Vikings legend Adrian Peterson reportedly gets in fistfight in Texas social club

Vikings legend Adrian Peterson got into a scuffle with a fellow card player at a club in his native Texas, according to video obtained by TMZ.
The fisticuffs erupted on May 27 at JokerStars, not far from his home in the Houston suburbs, TMZ’s sports platform reported Thursday.
TMZ says that Peterson acknowledged that “one thing led to another” after he and a friend had a disagreement at a gaming table.
Video obtained by TMZ showed Peterson absorbing punches to the face before he countered with a few blows of his own.
He told TMZ that “me and the guy, we’re cool.”
“It was literally like a brother situation. We agreed to disagree, we had our words, and we threw blows — and that was it," he added.
The Minnesota Star Tribune has left two messages with Peterson requesting comment.
This latest bump in Peterson’s conduct comes eight weeks after he was in Minneapolis for the team’s NFL draft party and was arrested on suspicion of drunken driving. He was pulled over for speeding on a Twin Cities highway with four passengers, according to the State Patrol.