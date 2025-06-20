Sports

Vikings legend Adrian Peterson reportedly gets in fistfight in Texas social club

The reported scuffle continues his long run of being in the midst of trouble.

By Paul Walsh

The Minnesota Star Tribune
June 20, 2025 at 1:13PM
Former Vikings running back Adrian Peterson at a Timberwolves playoff game Saturday, April 20, 2024, at Target Center. (Carlos Gonzalez/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Vikings legend Adrian Peterson got into a scuffle with a fellow card player at a club in his native Texas, according to video obtained by TMZ.

The fisticuffs erupted on May 27 at JokerStars, not far from his home in the Houston suburbs, TMZ’s sports platform reported Thursday.

TMZ says that Peterson acknowledged that “one thing led to another” after he and a friend had a disagreement at a gaming table.

Video obtained by TMZ showed Peterson absorbing punches to the face before he countered with a few blows of his own.

View post on X

He told TMZ that “me and the guy, we’re cool.”

“It was literally like a brother situation. We agreed to disagree, we had our words, and we threw blows — and that was it," he added.

The Minnesota Star Tribune has left two messages with Peterson requesting comment.

This latest bump in Peterson’s conduct comes eight weeks after he was in Minneapolis for the team’s NFL draft party and was arrested on suspicion of drunken driving. He was pulled over for speeding on a Twin Cities highway with four passengers, according to the State Patrol.

Peterson was spotted about 3:20 a.m. by a trooper in Richfield driving 83 mph in a 55 mph zone while headed south in an Audi Q5 on Hwy. 77 near E. 66th Street, Patrol Lt. Mike Lee said.

A trooper administered a preliminary breath test at the Hennepin County jail that measured Peterson’s blood alcohol content at 0.14%, nearly twice the legal limit in Minnesota, Lee said.

Peterson, a native of Palestine, Texas, was booked about 5:15 a.m. on a misdemeanor count of fourth-degree driving while impaired.

He posted a $4,000 bond a little more than two hours later and was released.

Peterson’s arrest was the latest of numerous run-ins with law enforcement over the years that have ranged in seriousness from allegations of assaulting his son to failing to wear his seat belt.

In 2009, police pulled Peterson over on Crosstown Hwy. 62 in Edina for going 109 mph in a 55 mph zone. He pleaded guilty to driving 99 mph.

In 2010, the Pro Bowl running back was stopped by Eden Prairie police and ticketed for going 53 mph in a 35 mph zone near where the Vikings training facility was then located.

In 2011, he was stopped in Eden Prairie at Prairie Center Drive and Columbine Road for not wearing his seat belt. That citation came during a state “Click It or Ticket” enforcement campaign.

His other troubles with the law have been far more serious.

In November 2014, Peterson pleaded no contest in Texas to a misdemeanor charge of reckless assault for the harsh disciplining of his 4-year-old son. Peterson admitted to child protection officials and police that he twice hit his son, once with a belt and once with a switch.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell suspended Peterson for the balance of that season.

In July 2012, Peterson was apprehended in Houston for allegedly resisting arrest during an argument with police and night club security at “Live! At Bayou Place.” However, the case was dismissed after a Harris County grand jury found a lack of probable cause to uphold the allegation. Peterson denied the claims and said he had been treated unfairly, with police tackling, punching and arresting him.

Peterson played for the Vikings from 2007 to 2016 before bouncing to several other teams and ending his career playing one game in 2021 with the Seattle Seahawks.

His career ended with him rushing for 14,918 yards, fifth all-time in the NFL. His best season rushing was in 2012, when he gained 2,097 yards.

about the writer

about the writer

Paul Walsh

Reporter

Paul Walsh is a general assignment reporter at the Minnesota Star Tribune. He wants your news tips, especially in and near Minnesota.

See Moreicon

More from Sports

See More

Sports

Vikings legend Adrian Peterson reportedly gets in fistfight in Texas social club

card image

The reported scuffle continues his long run of being in the midst of trouble.

Duluth

Lemon Drop Hill, an infamous spot late in Grandma’s Marathon course, lives up to its lore

card image

High Schools

Meet Joshua Kyei-Baffour, the All-Minnesota Athlete of the Year in boys track and field

card image