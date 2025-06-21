Sports

Annie Frisbie again gets best of best friend Dakotah Popehn in Garry Bjorklund Half Marathon

Murphy Smith was the men’s winner as a record 9,762 runners entered in the race.

June 21, 2025 at 8:29PM
Racers are reflected in a puddle of water before the Garry Bjorklund Half Marathon on Saturday. The start of the race was delayed 30 minutes due to weather. (Erica Dischino)

DULUTH – Minnesota’s best running rivalry is between best friends: Annie Frisbie of Edina and Dakotah Popehn of Hopkins.

And at the moment, Frisbie has taken the lead. For a second year in a row, she beat Popehn for the Garry Bjorklund Half Marathon women’s title Saturday.

Frisbie, 28, edged ahead of Popehn, 30, with less than a half-mile to go in the 13.1-mile race to win in 1 hour, 9 minutes, 5 seconds and earn $3,000. Popehn, 30, finished in 1:09:13 and made $2,000.

First-time entrant Murphy Smith, 22, of Charlotte, N.C., a recent U.S. Naval Academy graduate, won the men’s race in 1:02:49 to make $10,000. A record 9,762 runners were entered in the 35th annual race, which was delayed a half hour because of early-morning rain.

“I’m not competitive in many things, but I am in running. We are both very competitive,” said Frisbie, who grew up in River Falls, Wis., and earned a graphic design degree at Iowa State. “We’re both in good shape and we thought this would be close, and we knew we’d fight right to the end.”

Popehn is the better-known of the Minnesota Distance Elite teammates. She qualified for the 2024 Olympics in Paris and was the top American finisher in the marathon last August, placing 12th. And she won Grandma’s Marathon women’s titles in 2021 and ’22.

Now the past four head-to-head meetings have gone to Frisbie — twice in Duluth, the 2025 Boston Marathon on April 21 (Frisbie eighth in a personal-best 2:23:21, Popehn 16th in 2:26:09) and the NYC Mini 10K on June 7 (Frisbie 12th in 32:05, Popehn 24th in 33:15).

“We do almost every workout together and know each other so well, but when it comes to racing, we keep our cards pretty close to the vest,” said Popehn, who grew up in St. Francis as Dakotah Lindwurm and married Montana Popehn last Oct. 27. “We run better when we run together and often it comes right down to the end and it is all grit and guts.”

It was back-and-forth on a humid morning with only the two friends in contention. Frisbie led the early miles, Popehn moved ahead at 6 miles and had an advantage of 8-10 seconds. Then on the Canal Park Drive final straightaway, Frisbie caught her buddy.

“I told myself, ‘Don’t give up.’ And I just started counting the seconds between us and hoped those seconds would keep shrinking,” Frisbie said.

Another Minnesota Distance elite runner, Elena Hayday, 25, of Minneapolis, was third in 1:12:22 to earn $1,500.

Minnesotan Joel Reichow wins Grandma’s Marathon

Smith’s focus this spring was on the NCAA track and field championships and the 10 kilometers. He qualified and placed 13th in 29:18 on June 11 in Eugene, Ore., in his final college race.

But the Garry Bjorklund Half Marathon was also on his schedule.

“I’m a running nerd, and I knew I needed another goal to keep me motivated. I was stepping away from track and I looked for the fastest half marathon I could find,” said Smith, a Navy ensign who earned an economics degree and will start graduate work at Boston College this fall. “I went out conservatively today and got maybe 40 seconds behind and then got going.”

Ethiopian Mohammed Beti, 25, an Augsburg junior who attended St. Paul Highland Park, was second in a personal-best 1:03:51 to earn $2,000. Mexico’s Ayrton Ledesma, 27, was third in 1:03:51 to earn $1,500.

Wheelchair repeat winner

A push over Lemon Drop Hill, at 22 miles, propelled Colombian Luis Francisco Sanclemente, 37, to a second consecutive Grandma’s Marathon men’s wheelchair title. He pulled away from five-time winner and Minnesota native Aaron Pike to win in 1:26:02. Pike, 39, was 48 seconds behind in 1:26:50.

“This is one of the best races in the world for me and I felt very strong today,” said Sanclemente, a 2024 Paralympic Games entrant in Paris and winner of a third consecutive Los Angeles Marathon men’s title March 16.

The race was the first of 2025 for Pike. “The humidity today was a major factor, and Luis was very strong and handled it well,” Pike said.

Vanessa Cristina de Souza, 35, of Brazil won the women’s race in 1:39:55.

Kevin Pates

