There will be some loyalists to the Twins that will look back at this 2025 team that produced a second consecutive fourth-place finish in the AL Central for the 13-game winning streak in May. That was the second-longest since the franchise arrived in Minnesota for the 1961 season.
There will be others that will look back at the June Swoon that produced a series of horrendous results and was much more indicative of the true depth of talent with this collection.
And still more might have remained in the largest group, those dispirited by Major League Baseball in general and the Twins in particular, and actually might rather go watch a soccer game at a location not far from where Joe Mauer grew up hitting line drives.
The Twins went into Saturday’s steamy matinée at Target Field with a feat that faced longer odds than winning 13 in a row: They had given up 16 runs or more three times in a 10-game stretch from June 10 to Friday night (June 20).
Those three put the Twins’ total for games giving up 16 runs or more at 53 in 65 seasons in Minnesota — and, obviously, never three of those first 50 in a window as small as 10 games.
Congratulations, fellas, for digging deep into your futility reservoir to show the path that should be taken by management in the weeks leading to the July 31 trading deadline:
Trade anyone that will bring a ransom of two or three can’t-miss prospects — knowing full well that half of those prospects are going to miss, because it’s baseball.
The Twins have received preposterously high ratings for their farm system in recent years, but the results remain primarily invisible.