Twins’ June struggles continue with 17-6 loss to Brewers as Jacob Misiorowski is nearly untouchable

Milwaukee righthander Jason Misiorowski was removed from his major league debut on June 12 at St. Louis after slipping on the mound while throwing a pitch because of cramps. He had thrown five no-hit innings at that point, with his fastball reaching 102 miles per hour.
Most of his outing Friday night at Target Field was simply an extension. And the Twins looked utterly helpless.
Misiorowski took a perfect game into the seventh inning, threatening to become the first starter to deny the Twins a hit since the Angels’ Jered Weaver in 2012.
The Brewers scored in the fourth — without he benefit of a hit — then broke the game open in the final innings to ease to a 17-6 victory in the first of the three-game Border Battle series. The Twins lost for the 11th time in 14 games.
Christian Yelich tied a franchise record with eight RBI as Milwaukee pulverized the Twins bullpen in the late innings, turning a game once dripping with intrigue into a laugher. Infielder Jonah Bride was pressed into service, once again, to pitch the ninth, giving up five runs. Bride has pitched four times during this stretch, all in games the Twins gave up at least 14 runs.
The Twins spent the night looking at triple-digit readings on the scoreboard. Misiorowski threw 29 pitches of at least 100 mph during the game. The Twins whiffed on heaters and looked befuddled as the 6-foot-7 Missouri native caressed the corners for called strike threes.
The first time through the order, Misiorowski retired nine Twins while throwing 11 pitches of at least 100 mph. Willi Castro ended the first inning by corkscrewing himself to the ground while swinging at — and defending against — a nasty Misiorowski slider.
Twins righthander Joe Ryan, who has pitched well enough to get All-Star consideration, matched Misiorowski with three no-hit innings while striking out more batters, five to two, over that span.