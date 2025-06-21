Twins scratch Trevor Larnach from lineup because of right hand contusion

The 6-foot-7 23-year-old from Missouri, a second-round pick in the 2022 MLB draft, didn’t give up a hit in his MLB debut on June 12 at St. Louis. He slipped while throwing a pitch to his first batter in the sixth inning and left because of right leg cramps. He might not have pitched much longer anyway because he had struck out five and walked four while throwing 99 pitches.