Twins scratch Trevor Larnach from lineup because of right hand contusion

Larnach was supposed to start at designated hitter but was still bothered after getting hit by a pitch a day earlier at Cincinnati.

By La Velle E. Neal III

The Minnesota Star Tribune
June 21, 2025 at 2:31AM
Twins players line up along the first base line Friday at Target Field for a pregame recognition for Rep. Melissa Hortman and her husband Mark, who were assassinated last weekend in an act of political violence. (Aaron Lavinsky/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Twins slugger Trevor Larnach was hit with a pitch in the first inning Thursday in Cincinnati by Reds starter Nick Martinez. But Larnach remained in the game, even collecting his 11th double of the season in the fourth inning.

But discomfort from that first plate appearance lingered into Friday night as the Twins prepared to open a three-game series against Milwaukee at Target Field. Enough to where Larnach had to be scratched from the starting lineup because of a right hand contusion.

Larnach was in the original lineup as the designated hitter but was swapped out for Ryan Jeffers, who then faced flame-throwing Brewers rookie righthander Jacob Misiorowski and his 102-mile-per-hour fastball.

Larnach is batting .252 with 10 homers and 35 RBI while playing the corner outfield spots. He is batting .185 over his past nine games.

So, the Twins are dealing with more injury news as they wait for other players to come off the injured list so they can return to full strength.

Righthander Pablo López (right teres major strain) and infielder Luke Keaschall (right forearm fracture) are going to be out for a while. But a couple of other healing Twins are ramping up activity.

Third baseman Royce Lewis, recovering from a left hamstring strain suffered on June 13 at Houston, began a running program Friday and will be evaluated daily. It’s the same hamstring that Lewis injured in March that led to him missing the first 35 games of this season.

So the Twins will be cautious — again — with managing Lewis’ recovery.

“I’m tired of being the one who’s being bullied and picked on by this game. Whether it wants me to suffer on the offensive side, or when I’m going hot, it just wants to kick me out with an injury,” Lewis said on Saturday in Houston.

Understandably, Lewis is frustrated. His development is stalling because of physical setbacks. There have been slumps as well. But Lewis has spent the past couple of seasons digging himself out of holes, either on the field or in the trainer’s room. Meanwhile, the Twins offense has yet to be at its best this season.

Rookie righthander Zebby Matthews, on the injured list because of a right shoulder strain, started playing catch on Friday. He has to ramp up his throwing program and throw a couple of bullpen sessions before the Twins have a better idea of when he can return.

With López and Matthews injured, the starting pitching depth the Twins thought they had at the beginning of the season no longer exists. The next man up could be righthander Andrew Morris, but he has scuffled some, going 2-4 with a 4.41 ERA at Class AAA St. Paul. After that, the Twins could consider an opener/bullpen game.

Tough act to follow

Misiorowski made his second major league start Friday and started with six perfect innings, after he threw five no-hit innings in his first start.

The 6-foot-7 23-year-old from Missouri, a second-round pick in the 2022 MLB draft, didn’t give up a hit in his MLB debut on June 12 at St. Louis. He slipped while throwing a pitch to his first batter in the sixth inning and left because of right leg cramps. He might not have pitched much longer anyway because he had struck out five and walked four while throwing 99 pitches.

Misiorowski had been scheduled to start Wednesday night against the Cubs at Wrigley Field, but that game was rained out.

Etc.

• Before the game, the Twins held a moment of silence for state Rep. Melissa Hortman and her husband, Mark. Friday’s game was the Twins’ first at home since the couple were assassinated at their Brooklyn Park home over the weekend.

Isaac Collins, who is from Maple Grove and starred at Creighton, started in left field for the Brewers on Friday. It was his first major league game at Target Field. Collins, 27, had a two-run single off Matthews in Milwaukee on May 18 to help the Brewers end the Twins’ 13-game winning streak.

La Velle E. Neal III

Columnist

La Velle E. Neal III is a sports columnist for the Minnesota Star Tribune who previously covered the Twins for more than 20 years.

