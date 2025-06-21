Twins scratch Trevor Larnach from lineup because of right hand contusion

Twins slugger Trevor Larnach was hit with a pitch in the first inning Thursday in Cincinnati by Reds starter Nick Martinez. But Larnach remained in the game, even collecting his 11th double of the season in the fourth inning.
But discomfort from that first plate appearance lingered into Friday night as the Twins prepared to open a three-game series against Milwaukee at Target Field. Enough to where Larnach had to be scratched from the starting lineup because of a right hand contusion.
Larnach was in the original lineup as the designated hitter but was swapped out for Ryan Jeffers, who then faced flame-throwing Brewers rookie righthander Jacob Misiorowski and his 102-mile-per-hour fastball.
Larnach is batting .252 with 10 homers and 35 RBI while playing the corner outfield spots. He is batting .185 over his past nine games.
So, the Twins are dealing with more injury news as they wait for other players to come off the injured list so they can return to full strength.
Righthander Pablo López (right teres major strain) and infielder Luke Keaschall (right forearm fracture) are going to be out for a while. But a couple of other healing Twins are ramping up activity.
Third baseman Royce Lewis, recovering from a left hamstring strain suffered on June 13 at Houston, began a running program Friday and will be evaluated daily. It’s the same hamstring that Lewis injured in March that led to him missing the first 35 games of this season.
So the Twins will be cautious — again — with managing Lewis’ recovery.