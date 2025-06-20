Twins-Brewers series preview: Pitching matchups, injury report, radio-TV information

Milwaukee Brewers at Twins
THREE-GAME SERIES AT TARGET FIELD
All games on twins.tv, 830-AM and 102.9-FM
Friday, 7:10 p.m.: RHP Jacob Misiorowski (1-0, 0.00 ERA) vs. RHP Joe Ryan (7-2, 2.93)
Saturday, 1:10 p.m.: LHP Jose Quintana (4-2, 3.35 ERA) vs. RHP Simeon Woods Richardson (2-2, 5.13)
Sunday, 1:10 p.m.: RHP Chris Priester (5-2, 3.46 ERA) vs. RHP David Festa (1-1, 4.78)
MILWAUKEE UPDATE
The Brewers (40-35) continue their road trip after holding on for an 8-7 victory the NL Central-leading Chicago Cubs on Thursday. The victory gave the Brewers a split in the series and left them 5½ games behind the Cubs. The Brewers lost the series opener on Tuesday before the teams were rained out on Wednesday. The Brewers have won seven of their last nine road games and are 17-20 on the road this season. ... The Brewers are 18-15 against AL teams this season, including 8-7 against AL Central teams.
OF Jackson Chourio has a nine-game hitting streak and is hitting .321 (25-for-78) in his last 18 games. ... OF Christian Yelich is hitting .365 (31-for-85) with seven home runs and 18 RBI in his last 22 games.