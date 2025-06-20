Twins-Brewers series preview: Pitching matchups, injury report, radio-TV information

The Brewers (40-35) continue their road trip after holding on for an 8-7 victory the NL Central-leading Chicago Cubs on Thursday. The victory gave the Brewers a split in the series and left them 5½ games behind the Cubs. The Brewers lost the series opener on Tuesday before the teams were rained out on Wednesday. The Brewers have won seven of their last nine road games and are 17-20 on the road this season. ... The Brewers are 18-15 against AL teams this season, including 8-7 against AL Central teams.