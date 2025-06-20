Twins

Twins-Brewers series preview: Pitching matchups, injury report, radio-TV information

The Twins return home after a six-game road trip where they went 1-5 to fall back to .500 for the season.

By Joel Rippel

The Minnesota Star Tribune
June 20, 2025 at 1:00PM
Joe Ryan will start on Friday for the Twins. (Jerry Holt/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Milwaukee Brewers at Twins

THREE-GAME SERIES AT TARGET FIELD

All games on twins.tv, 830-AM and 102.9-FM

Friday, 7:10 p.m.: RHP Jacob Misiorowski (1-0, 0.00 ERA) vs. RHP Joe Ryan (7-2, 2.93)

Saturday, 1:10 p.m.: LHP Jose Quintana (4-2, 3.35 ERA) vs. RHP Simeon Woods Richardson (2-2, 5.13)

Sunday, 1:10 p.m.: RHP Chris Priester (5-2, 3.46 ERA) vs. RHP David Festa (1-1, 4.78)

MILWAUKEE UPDATE

The Brewers (40-35) continue their road trip after holding on for an 8-7 victory the NL Central-leading Chicago Cubs on Thursday. The victory gave the Brewers a split in the series and left them 5½ games behind the Cubs. The Brewers lost the series opener on Tuesday before the teams were rained out on Wednesday. The Brewers have won seven of their last nine road games and are 17-20 on the road this season. ... The Brewers are 18-15 against AL teams this season, including 8-7 against AL Central teams.

OF Jackson Chourio has a nine-game hitting streak and is hitting .321 (25-for-78) in his last 18 games. ... OF Christian Yelich is hitting .365 (31-for-85) with seven home runs and 18 RBI in his last 22 games.

OF Garrett Mitchell (left oblique tightness) is on a rehab assignment with Class AAA Nashville and OF Blake Perkins (right shin fracture) has begun a rehab assignment. ... LHPs Nestor Cortes (left elbow), Robert Gasser (left elbow) and Connor Thomas (left elbow) and RHP Brandon Woodruff (right shoulder) are are on the 60-day injured list.

Following this series, the Brewers return home for a six-game homestand against Pittsburgh and Colorado.

TWINS UPDATE

Twins

Clemens rewarded with homer after trusting his process

Sports

Souhan: Another glimpse of All-Star caliber Byron Buxton

Twins

Buxton hits two home runs as Twins beat Reds to end losing streak

The Twins (37-37) return home after going 1-5 in six games in Houston and Cincinnati. The Twins ended a season-high six-game losing streak with a 12-5 victory on Thursday in Cincinnati. ... They are 8-10 against N.L. teams this season. ... They won two of three from the Brewers May 16-18 in Milwaukee. The Twins won the first two games of the series 3-0 and 7-0. Ryan and Pablo López were the winning pitchers.

OF Byron Buxton has homered in three straight games and is 12-for-28 (.429) with five home runs in his last eight games. ... IF Brooks Lee has hit safely 18 in consecutive games with an at-bat (he did not have a plate appearance in a game on June 10). It is the longest current streak in baseball and the longest by a Twin since Brian Dozier’s 24-game streak — which spanned the 2017 and 2018 seasons — ended in April 2018. Lee is hitting .357 in June with 3 HR and 10 RBI to raise his average to .267.

C Ryan Jeffers returned to the lineup on Thursday after sitting out Wednesday with a hand contusion suffered in Tuesday’s game. ... IF Royce Lewis (left hamstring strain), RHP Zebby Matthews (right shoulder strain) and López (right teres major strain) are out. ... After this series, the Twins play host to Seattle for four games.

Joel Rippel

News Assistant

Joel Rippel writes about sports for the Star Tribune.

