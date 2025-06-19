Byron Buxton homers twice as Twins end six-game losing streak by beating Reds 12-5

CINCINNATI – The Twins have 88 games remaining in their season after Thursday’s 12-5 victory over the Cincinnati Reds, but the next month could factor heavily into what direction they’re headed.
Byron Buxton looks determined to keep them in contention ahead of the July 31 trade deadline. Buxton homered twice — the 14th multi-homer game in his career — and every Twins starter recorded a hit in their biggest offensive outburst in three weeks.
The Twins accumulated 17 hits, matching their second-highest hit total in a game this season, plus a season-high eight walks. All the offense snapped their six-game losing streak, salvaging one win on their road trip through Houston and Cincinnati, and the Twins returned to .500 with a 37-37 record.
It was back-to-back homers on consecutive pitches that put the Twins ahead. Down by a run in the second inning, Ryan Jeffers drew a walk with two outs. Kody Clemens followed with a two-run homer off Reds righthander Nick Martinez, pulling a cutter down the right-field line. Clemens admired his work for a moment, taking a slow strut out of the batter’s box after his first hit in 12 days because he rarely was in the lineup amid a stretch where the team faced a line of lefty pitchers.
Buxton, on Martinez’s next pitch, walloped a changeup for a drive into deep left field to make it a 4-2 ballgame.
It was two homers in two innings for Buxton. He hammered a 432-foot homer on Martinez’s fourth pitch, lifting an elevated 92-mph fastball into the second deck in left field. It was Buxton’s second consecutive game with a leadoff homer and the 12th time he’s done it in his career, tying Dan Gladden for the fifth-most leadoff homers in Twins history.
Homering in three straight games, Buxton did his signature “Buck Truck” celebration, then pumped his arm after rounding second base. Despite a two-week stint on the concussion injured list, Buxton ranks sixth in the American League in homers (15), eighth in RBI (45) and 10th in runs (43).
“He said this is the best he’s felt in a little bit,” said former Twins reliever Emilio Pagán, who chatted with Buxton during a delay in Tuesday’s game. “It’s good for the game of baseball when he’s playing. You can see the highlights, what he’s capable of doing. He’s fun to watch, man. He’s one of the best.”