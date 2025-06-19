Byron Buxton homers twice as Twins end six-game losing streak by beating Reds 12-5

It was back-to-back homers on consecutive pitches that put the Twins ahead. Down by a run in the second inning, Ryan Jeffers drew a walk with two outs. Kody Clemens followed with a two-run homer off Reds righthander Nick Martinez, pulling a cutter down the right-field line. Clemens admired his work for a moment, taking a slow strut out of the batter’s box after his first hit in 12 days because he rarely was in the lineup amid a stretch where the team faced a line of lefty pitchers.