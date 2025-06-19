CINCINNATI - Carlos Correa, mired in the worst offensive season of his career, does not want to make any excuses for his performance in the batter’s box this year.
“I’ve got to figure it out and be more consistent,” Correa said. “I thought May was a great month. Then June, I completely lost it for a little bit there. I’m working with the hitting coaches. We’re trying some things today and we’ll go from there. But I’ve got to do a better job of being more consistent, especially at this stage of my career.”
There are multiple factors compounding Correa’s struggles. Pitchers are attacking him differently than in the past, manager Rocco Baldelli said, particularly with the way they’ve pounded the bottom of the strike zone. Correa says he’s seen more off-speed pitches early in counts, causing him to chase pitches, and he’s been late on fastballs.
Correa entered Wednesday with a .241 batting average and a below-average .645 OPS. He’s drawn walks in 5.1% of his plate appearances, which is a significant drop from his career walk rate (10.4%). He’s swinging at more pitches than he has throughout his career, which he said was part of the “mechanical problems” because he has trouble checking his swing.
“My [private] hitting coach that I worked with, he’s been telling me we’ve got to make some mechanical adjustments, ‘You’re getting pitched a lot on the edges this year,’ ” said Correa, who is striking out at his normal career rate, but hitting for less power. “I’m like, ‘Yeah, but that doesn’t mean nothing to me. I’ve still got to find a way.’ We will.”
Correa, who is making $36 million this season, thought he made some meaningful strides last month. After posting a .642 OPS in April, he produced a .875 OPS in May. This month has been another step backward.
He entered Wednesday with 10 hits in 50 at-bats (.200 batting average) during June with three doubles, zero homers and a .476 OPS.
The three-time All-Star often counseled younger hitters about taking their walks to find themselves offensively. He’s totaled one walk in his previous 12 games.