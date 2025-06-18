Neal: Former Twins first-round pick Aaron Sabato is finally a step away from the major leagues

It was late afternoon on Tuesday, hours before Aaron Sabato would meet the St. Paul Saints mascot — The Great Fatsby — for the first time.
As “It’s Five O’Clock Somewhere” played over the CHS Field sound system, Sabato sent blasts and line drives to the outfield during batting practice. The session was his first at home since being promoted to Class AAA on Saturday.
That was a promotion that took three-plus years to materialize.
If you have forgotten about Sabato, take a couple of moments to remember him. The first baseman was the 27th player selected in the pandemic draft of 2020 but faded from top prospect status as his career stalled at Class AA Wichita, where he needed 931 plate appearances over 224 games going back to 2022.
Time in Kansas took longer than it should have, but he’s finally threatening to have a major league career.
“This is the best my swing has been since being with the organization,” Sabato said while smiling.
His time with the Wind Surge was interrupted twice by pitches that smashed his hands. One, in September 2022, forced him to miss the remainder of the season. The other knocked him out for six weeks early in the 2023 season.
Strikeouts really interrupted his ascension up the Twins’ minor league chain. He has a career 30.9% strikeout percentage. That’s nearing Miguel Sano territory.