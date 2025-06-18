Neal: Former Twins first-round pick Aaron Sabato is finally a step away from the major leagues

Draft bust? It’s not time to go there. Sabato, who got a $2.75 million signing bonus after being taken out of North Carolina, is just a step away from the majors, swinging the bat as well as he ever has. By reaching Class AAA, he’s achieved more than other first-round draft picks like B.J. Garbe (1999). And if we extend that out to top 40 picks, Henry Sanchez (2005) and Shooter Hunt (2008) never got past Class A.