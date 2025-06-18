Umpire Tony Randazzo leaves Twins-Reds game with injury

CINCINNATI – The Twins and Cincinnati Reds had around a 15-minute delay in the middle of the third inning Tuesday after an injury to an umpire.
Tony Randazzo, who was behind the plate for the first 2½ innings, exited one inning after he took a foul ball to his mask. He was struck after a swing from Reds catcher Tyler Stephenson, and he received a visit from a Reds trainer after Stephenson and Twins catcher Ryan Jeffers waved for the medical staff.
Randazzo briefly remained in the game after chatting with a trainer and the rest of the umpiring crew, but he did not return for the bottom of the third inning.
The Twins pulled their players off the field during the lengthy delay while second base umpire Clint Vondrak retrieved his equipment from the umpire’s locker room before he moved behind the plate. The game resumed with a three-man umpiring crew.
Castro finds new love for pitching machine
Willi Castro was struggling to hit fastballs at the end of May, despite handling off-speed pitches just fine, and Twins assistant hitting coach Rayden Sierra suggested hitting off a pitching machine during his pregame work.
“I’m not going to lie, the machine and I were never friends,” Castro said. “I never liked the machine.”
Castro tried it for the first time in Seattle, following an off day, and it didn’t feel great. Some swings he made solid contact, and other swings he was frustrated with how much he struggled against the machine’s pitches.
Then he went into that night’s game and hit two homers, both on fastballs.