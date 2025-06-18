Twins

Twins fall to Reds 6-5 for fifth straight loss despite Harrison Bader’s blooper-aided homer

The Twins are on their longest losing streak of the season after dropping their series opener at Cincinnati.

By Bobby Nightengale

The Minnesota Star Tribune
June 18, 2025 at 2:27AM
Twins pitcher David Festa throws during the second inning against the Reds on Tuesday in Cincinnati. (Jeff Dean/The Associated Press)

CINCINNATI – The Twins were gifted a three-run homer in the sixth inning Tuesday, a generous offering from Cincinnati Reds right fielder Jake Fraley who deflected a fly ball from Harrison Bader off his glove and over the fence.

Byron Buxton looked superhuman, robbing a potential home run with a leaping catch in the second inning Tuesday and hitting a home run to nearly the same spot in the third.

None of it snapped the Twins out of their funk. The Twins lost 6-5 in their series opener against the Reds at Great American Ball Park. They are on a five-game losing streak, their longest losing streak of the season, and they have dropped nine of their past 11 games.

It was the Twins’ third consecutive one-run loss — and they took another injury hit when Ryan Jeffers exited in the fifth inning with a bruised right hand. Former Twins reliever Emilio Pagán earned the save when he struck out Christian Vázquez, who replaced Jeffers, with two runners on base for the final out.

The Twins erased a three-run deficit in the sixth inning, a rally that started when ex-Twins prospect Christian Encarnacion-Strand committed a throwing error on a routine ground ball with two outs. Brooks Lee followed with a single, extending his hitting streak to 16 games, and Trevor Larnach rolled an RBI single to center off Reds starter Andrew Abbott in a lefty-on-lefty matchup.

That brought up Bader with two runners on base. Bader lofted a fly ball to right field, and Fraley stumbled as he turned to track the ball. When Fraley leapt in front of the wall, the ball bounced out of his glove and over the fence for a go-ahead, three-run homer.

Fraley dropped his head and bent at the waist. Bader, mouth agape, looked stunned as he watched it unfold before smiling at teammates while rounding third base.

It was a play destined for blooper reels, yet the Twins couldn’t laugh for long.

Pitching with a one-run lead in the sixth inning, Brock Stewart allowed five consecutive batters to reach base with two outs. TJ Friedl dropped a two-run double past diving right fielder Matt Wallner, energizing the announced crowd of 26,153.

The Twins’ bullpen, a strength for most of the season, has posted a 7.26 ERA over its last 11 games. Stewart, prior to Tuesday, yielded one run in his last 14 innings.

Twins starter David Festa, who threw more changeups than fastballs, permitted only one baserunner through the first three innings — a two-out walk in the third.

Related Coverage

Twins

Umpire Tony Randazzo leaves Twins-Reds game with injury

Sports

RandBall: As Twins plummet, the season’s not over until it’s Ober

Twins

Twins swept by Astros, lose in 10 innings after Duran gives up ninth-inning run again

The fourth inning snowballed on him. Festa walked two of his first three batters, then surrendered a two-out, two-run double to Will Benson on a full-count fastball. Benson laced the 94-mph pitch into the left-center gap, giving the Reds their first lead, three pitches after fouling a pitch that struck Jeffers’ throwing hand.

Jeffers underwent an X-ray, which did not reveal a fracture, the Twins announced.

Spencer Steer extended the third inning when he reached on a dropped third strike. Steer struck out on a changeup, but the ball deflected off Jeffers’ mitt toward the backstop, allowing Steer to run to first base. Fraley, the next batter, pulled a two-strike changeup to right field for a two-run single.

Festa, who was pulled after he plunked a batter on his 41st pitch in the inning, was charged with two earned runs in 3⅔ innings while giving up two hits and three walks.

Buxton single-handedly gave the Twins an early lead. In the second inning, he casually robbed a potential home run, timing a fly ball from Benson to the center field wall. He leapt above the yellow line and secured the catch with almost no outward reaction. A group of teammates lined up in front of the dugout to congratulate him.

Twelve pitches after Buxton took away a homer, he hit one of his own. Buxton deposited a curveball from Abbott over the center field wall, about five feet further than the ball he caught, for his team-leading 12th home run of the season.

about the writer

about the writer

Bobby Nightengale

Minnesota Twins reporter

Bobby Nightengale joined the Minnesota Star Tribune in May, 2023, after covering the Reds for the Cincinnati Enquirer for five years. He's a graduate of Bradley University.

See Moreicon

More from Twins

See More

Twins

Twins lose fifth straight game despite Bader’s blooper-aided homer

card image

Tuesday's game against the Cincinnati Reds makes for the Twins' third consecutive one-run loss and longest losing streak of the season.

Twins

Umpire Tony Randazzo leaves Twins-Reds game with injury

card image

Twins

Twins-Reds series preview: Pitching matchups, TV-radio information, injury reports

card image