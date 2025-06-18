CINCINNATI – The Twins were gifted a three-run homer in the sixth inning Tuesday, a generous offering from Cincinnati Reds right fielder Jake Fraley who deflected a fly ball from Harrison Bader off his glove and over the fence.
Byron Buxton looked superhuman, robbing a potential home run with a leaping catch in the second inning Tuesday and hitting a home run to nearly the same spot in the third.
None of it snapped the Twins out of their funk. The Twins lost 6-5 in their series opener against the Reds at Great American Ball Park. They are on a five-game losing streak, their longest losing streak of the season, and they have dropped nine of their past 11 games.
It was the Twins’ third consecutive one-run loss — and they took another injury hit when Ryan Jeffers exited in the fifth inning with a bruised right hand. Former Twins reliever Emilio Pagán earned the save when he struck out Christian Vázquez, who replaced Jeffers, with two runners on base for the final out.
The Twins erased a three-run deficit in the sixth inning, a rally that started when ex-Twins prospect Christian Encarnacion-Strand committed a throwing error on a routine ground ball with two outs. Brooks Lee followed with a single, extending his hitting streak to 16 games, and Trevor Larnach rolled an RBI single to center off Reds starter Andrew Abbott in a lefty-on-lefty matchup.
That brought up Bader with two runners on base. Bader lofted a fly ball to right field, and Fraley stumbled as he turned to track the ball. When Fraley leapt in front of the wall, the ball bounced out of his glove and over the fence for a go-ahead, three-run homer.
Fraley dropped his head and bent at the waist. Bader, mouth agape, looked stunned as he watched it unfold before smiling at teammates while rounding third base.
It was a play destined for blooper reels, yet the Twins couldn’t laugh for long.