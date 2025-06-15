Minnesota Twins swept by Astros, lose in 10 innings after Jhoan Duran gives up ninth-inning run again

The Twins’ luck didn’t improve in the 10th, either. After failing to do anything against Josh Hader in the top of the inning with Brooks Lee on second — Christian Vázquez popped out, Ryan Jeffers struck out and Correa popped out — Cole Sands easily retired the first two batters he faced, keeping courtesy runner Jake Meyers on second base. But Mauricio Dubón lifted a deep fly ball to the front of the Twins bullpen in left, and Willi Castro was unable to make the catch, extending the Twins’ losing streak to four. The play was ruled a hit.