Twins

Minnesota Twins’ Royce Lewis going back on injured list because of hamstring injury

The Twins third baseman reinjured his left hamstring running out a ninth-inning hit Friday night.

By Phil Miller

The Minnesota Star Tribune
June 14, 2025 at 10:28PM
Twins third baseman Royce Lewis fields a ground ball Friday night in Houston. (Kevin M. Cox/The Associated Press)

HOUSTON — Just when he had become one of the Twins’ hottest hitters, Royce Lewis is back on the injured list.

Lewis re-injured his left hamstring on Friday night while running to first base, the same way he initially hurt the same muscle back in spring training. That time, it cost Lewis six weeks of the season. The Twins are optimistic this time will be much shorter.

Lewis was examined on Saturday morning but still didn’t feel right, manager Rocco Baldelli said. The Twins sent him to a nearby hospital to undergo a magnetic resonance imaging test, which revealed mild inflammation of the hamstring. Given his injury history, the Twins chose to give him 10 days to recover.

No immediate decision was made about his roster spot, but it’s likely that either infielder Mickey Gasper, who has hit 10 homers in 22 games for the Class AAA St. Paul Saints, or DaShawn Keirsey Jr., whose baserunning and outfield defense make him an asset, could be recalled.

about the writer

about the writer

Phil Miller

Reporter

Phil Miller has covered the Twins for the Minnesota Star Tribune since 2013. Previously, he covered the University of Minnesota football team, and from 2007-09, he covered the Twins for the Pioneer Press.

See Moreicon

More from Twins

See More

Twins

Twins waste Ryan's excellent start, lose to Astros on walk-off run

card image

Joe Ryan fixed the team’s starting pitching problem, but the Astros countered with Hunter Brown in a pitchers’ duel decided in the ninth inning.

Twins

Minnesota Twins’ Royce Lewis going back on injured list because of hamstring injury

card image

Twins

Twins’ Lewis pulled after reinjuring left hamstring

card image