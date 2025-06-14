Minnesota Twins’ Royce Lewis going back on injured list because of hamstring injury

HOUSTON — Just when he had become one of the Twins’ hottest hitters, Royce Lewis is back on the injured list.
Lewis re-injured his left hamstring on Friday night while running to first base, the same way he initially hurt the same muscle back in spring training. That time, it cost Lewis six weeks of the season. The Twins are optimistic this time will be much shorter.
Lewis was examined on Saturday morning but still didn’t feel right, manager Rocco Baldelli said. The Twins sent him to a nearby hospital to undergo a magnetic resonance imaging test, which revealed mild inflammation of the hamstring. Given his injury history, the Twins chose to give him 10 days to recover.
No immediate decision was made about his roster spot, but it’s likely that either infielder Mickey Gasper, who has hit 10 homers in 22 games for the Class AAA St. Paul Saints, or DaShawn Keirsey Jr., whose baserunning and outfield defense make him an asset, could be recalled.