Twins players take social media threats to their families seriously

HOUSTON — By the third inning of Thursday’s game at Target Field, Twins righthander Bailey Ober trailed the Rangers 6-1, and MLB security was communicating with his wife, Montana.
The link between the two? As Ober’s pitching apparently cost someone a bet, that person sent an uncomfortably specific death threat to his wife.
“It’s tough. I think every single guy in here has probably experienced it and usually it doesn’t bother me too much,” Ober said. “But Tana was getting them — kind of specific stuff about our kids and stuff like that. … He had a plan to do something. That’s when it gets a little scary.”
That’s life as a public figure these days, where anonymous threats are practically a daily occurrence.
“It’s actually pretty routine for the pitchers. If we get beat, ‘You cost me,’ that’s what it is,” said Charles Adams III, the Twins director of team security. “Regardless of whether we win or lose, it’s ‘You were supposed to strike out seven and you only got six.’ It’s a constant thing that we’re always monitoring.”
But those messages, usually sent via newly created profiles, hit a lot harder when family members are menaced.
“It’s a terrible situation, terrible feeling. To go after a player’s family, their kids, it gets really bad,” said Twins first baseman Ty France, who has fielded “dozens, maybe hundreds” of such vitriolic messages. “Even something as simple as a three-word DM on Facebook, we send it to MLB and they take it seriously.”
One in particular stood out. In early June 2024, France and the Mariners were at Oakland, and he went 0-for-3, striking out in the ninth inning with his team trailing by a run.