Twins players take social media threats to their families seriously

“It just went on and on. My wife was home alone with the baby, so that gets your attention,” France said. “MLB security, they do a good job. We lived in Bellevue [Wash.] at the time, and they got the Bellevue police department involved, made sure they were aware of the threat and were on call. They take it all very seriously, they find out if it’s a fake profile, and they use tech to find out where it came from. It helps to know they’re doing everything they can.”