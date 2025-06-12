Texas Rangers rough up Twins, Bailey Ober to win series finale 16-3

The starting rotation, which carried the Twins to a 13-game winning streak last month that turned their season around, is now the team’s biggest concern.
Nothing went right for Bailey Ober, who surrendered a home run on his second pitch Thursday. He allowed a career-high six walks in 4⅔ innings, two more than he issued in any of his other 101 career starts, and he gave up a career-high four homers.
It was a bad combination for Ober, and an embarrassing outcome for the Twins in a 16-3 drubbing from the Texas Rangers at Target Field. The Twins have dropped four of their past five series, and they were outscored 34-9 during their three games against Texas.
The lowest point: Position player Jonah Bride, pitching the last two innings, was hit in the left ankle by a comebacker that required a visit from a trainer.
Twins starting pitchers Pablo López and Zebby Matthews are on the injured list with separate shoulder injuries. López is out until at least August, and Matthews might not return before the All-Star break after he was shut down from throwing for two weeks.
In the eight games since López exited with a shoulder injury, Twins starters have posted a league-worst 7.07 ERA across 42 innings. The Twins have lost three of their past eight games by at least 11 runs, leaving Bride to cover five innings in the blowouts that look more like football scores.
The two injuries put a bigger spotlight on Ober, who pitched with diminished velocity in his previous two starts that he blamed on out of whack mechanics. His velocity returned to normal Thursday, but that was one of the few areas where he resembled his usual self.
Ober, who gave up a leadoff homer to Josh Smith to begin his afternoon, unraveled during a five-run, 41-pitch second inning. He permitted a solo homer to Jake Burger, who yanked a changeup over the left-field wall, then watched five straight Rangers batters reach base with two outs. Ober walked Adolis García, committed a balk and gave up an RBI single to Kyle Higashioka, the No. 9 batter in Texas’ lineup.