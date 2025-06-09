There were times over the past couple of months, St. Paul Saints infielder Payton Eeles admits, when he was frustrated about the timing of his offseason knee surgery.
Eeles couldn’t participate in spring training, spoiling an opportunity where he likely would’ve been in big-league camp and played in major league spring training games.
When injuries thinned the Twins’ infield depth, forcing them to bring in Kody Clemens and Jonah Bride from outside the organization in April, it could’ve been Eeles’ chance to make his MLB debut.
As Eeles keeps thinking about it, though, he realizes it’s no different than any other part of his baseball career. The easy path has never been available to him. Listed at 5-5, 180 pounds, he’s always had to do it a little differently.
He had one scholarship offer to play out of high school, at a Division II school. He went undrafted in 2023 after transferring to Coastal Carolina and producing a stellar super senior season. He spent parts of two years playing in an independent league before the Twins signed him, giving him a $500 signing bonus.
“You want certain things to happen a certain way, but they just don’t and that’s OK,” Eeles said. “You just keep going.”
Eeles, 25, is the Twins prospect that came out of virtually nowhere and exceeded all expectations. Last year, he led the entire farm system, at their four minor league affiliates, in batting average (.308), on-base percentage (.428) and slugging percentage (.497).
Signing in May 2024, he started at Class A Fort Myers where he had a hit in 19 of his first 20 games playing against much younger competition. With a low signing bonus, he knew if he didn’t perform immediately, he might not last long in the organization.