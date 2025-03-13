Twins reliever Justin Topa returns to the mound after a shoulder scare

Eeles, 25, was one of the biggest surprise stories in the minor leagues last year. The 5-5 second baseman signed with the Twins for $500 out of an independent league, then stormed from low-A to the St. Paul Saints. In 64 games at Class AAA, he batted .299 with eight homers, 11 doubles and 30 RBI while posting a .419 on-base percentage, putting himself on the radar for a big-league promotion this year.