FORT MYERS, FLA. — The Pohlad family is in its sixth month of exploring a sale of its No. 1 asset: The Minnesota Twins.
Neal: Twins' sale doesn’t appear to be happening anytime soon
The Twins hoped to have a new owner identified by Opening Day, but the sale could stretch into August or September.
And I expect it will take as long as another six months before a new owner assumes control of the team.
That’s the sense I’m getting here at spring training after speaking with several people with at least some knowledge — including some with direct knowledge — of the sale process.
What I have learned is enough to still believe that the Twins will be sold, despite some outside rumblings that the club, valued by Forbes at $1.46 billion and by Sportico at $1.7 billion, is not getting the offers the family seeks. Sources maintain that there remains interest in the club from within and outside of the Twin Cities.
Back in January, the Twins had hoped that a new owner would be identified by Opening Day. Then, following more vetting, background checks, paperwork, etc., the deal would be consummated by the middle of the calendar year. The process began in earnest in January under the assumption that franchise sales normally take around six months to complete and hand over the keys and key fobs.
With Opening Day now two weeks away, the Twins and Allen and Co. — the firm selected by the Twins to handle the sale — won’t have a winning bidder identified by then. So, yes, it does appear that they haven’t heard the number they’ve wanted to hear or the right group hasn’t been formed.
But a source with direct knowledge of the process said the Twins still believe a sale could be completed within that six-month time frame. That sounds more ambitious to me with each passing day. That’s why I’m predicting this to be final by August or September.
By then, there will be revised valuations of the franchise by Forbes and Sportico. Who cares? The franchise is worth what the Twins can get for it at that moment.
Justin Ishbia has been the only known suitor for the Twins, but he pivoted to the White Sox after it was learned that he and his brother, Mat, owned some shares of the South Siders.
Ishbia would have triggered an easier transaction because MLB already knew him and had vetted him enough to approve him as a limited partner. But once it was learned he owned some White Sox shares, it made sense that he turned his attention to the South Siders. Why buy the Twins when you have headquarters in Chicago?
No one I asked felt Ishbia showed interest in the Twins just to get Chicago’s attention. His due diligence — he sought out numerous local investors — seemed sincere. It has been difficult to identify other suitors because they are required to sign a nondisclosure agreement before the parties proceed.
One of Allen and Co.’s roles is to connect with interested buyers through inquiries or through contacting potential investors. Matchmaking is inevitable, and some of my sources believe that is currently occurring. There could be prospective buyers of varying financial muscle, and Allen and Co., can assist in building the right consortium. I’ve heard the word liquidity many times over the last week.
Baseball is headed into an economic reckoning, with the possibility of a work stoppage following the 2026 season. Salaries continue to skyrocket, deferred contracts are becoming more of an occurrence, and big market teams have payrolls $200 million higher than smaller markets. MLB also wants to have a clear streaming TV strategy after the 2028 season, which will inject more revenue into the $12 billion industry.
I thought revenue certainty could be one reason the Twins have been unable to zero in on a new owner. On the contrary, I was told: A prospective owner could see the league finally addressing its issues to the benefit of future franchise valuations. And it was pointed out that David Rubenstein still purchased the Orioles last year for $1.73 billion among the current economic climate.
Twins fans are likely gutted by Ishbia’s switch to the White Sox with no known alternate. We all have to be patient and wait for the curtain to be pulled back and the new owner unveiled.
But it won’t be anytime soon.
