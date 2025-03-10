The Twins don’t have a true leadoff hitter, so manager Rocco Baldelli will entrust slugger Matt Wallner with the assignment. Baldelli also doesn’t have an obvious choice for a hitter in the middle of the order. Too bad he can’t plop the 2019 version of Nelson Cruz into a time machine and bring him here. A year ago, Baldelli said Royce Lewis was his best option at cleanup hitter, which was startling to hear, but understandable. It’s easier to build a lineup if you know what the core is. It was a lot easier with Cruz around.