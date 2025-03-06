The manager wants his team to get off to a better start offensively. Except for a 10-game spurt in late April, the Twins had one of the worst offenses in baseball into mid-June. Baldelli wants his hitters ready to swing the sticks from the start. He also has to be careful with his three righthanded hitters who all missed chunks of the 2024 season. How will he make sure they are prepared while keeping their recent injury histories in mind?