Danny Coulombe’s sinker: Mickey Gasper cautioned he’s a part-time catcher in camp, so there are a lot of pitchers he hadn’t caught, but the late movement on Coulombe’s sinker was impressive. It’s a pitch designed to create weak contact. “It was about to be in your glove and then it takes off to your right,” Gasper said. “He told me to setup like [pitching] backdoor to a lefty. It started off my body and it ended up off my body to the other side.”