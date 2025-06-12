Alcalá, 29, originally signed with the Astros in 2014 and was traded to the Twins in 2018 along with outfielder Gilberto Celestino for reliever Ryan Pressly. His 99-mph fastball has long made the Twins believe he could develop into a late-inning option, but it never happened. Alcalá leaves the Twins with only one save, recorded in 2021.