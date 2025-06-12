It has echoes of a great theological debate: Can Byron Buxton hit a home run that even he can’t catch?
Buxton made a case for both sides Wednesday, ranging more than 100 feet to make a top-speed diving catch of a certain double by Marcus Semien, saving two sure runs in the process. Ten minutes later, the Twins’ most dangerous hitter launched a Jack Leiter slider into the center-field suites, a 479-foot blast longer than any at Target Field since 2019.
Buxton did some less superhuman things too, like bashing a double, lining a single and stealing a base, almost single-handedly earning the Twins a 6-2 victory over Texas.
The ball that interrupted the dinner of a few hundred fans in the suites ranks as the sixth-longest in Target Field’s 16-year history and the second-longest in the majors this season, after Mike Trout’s 484-footer in April. Not since Miguel Sano clubbed a 491-foot missile in 2019 had a baseball flown that far in Minnesota.
The win, only the Twins’ second in their past six home games, was full of big performances and highlight-film plays. Carlos Correa caught a popup on the run in short left field with his back to the infield. Willi Castro drove home two runs with a two-out triple, his first since last June 27. And David Festa successfully fought off the third-time-through monster, recording four outs when given the rare opportunity to face hitters a third time in the same game.
Not a bad response for a team that absorbed a 16-4 drubbing by the same team one night earlier.
But Buxton’s night, racking up three hits for a second consecutive game, reaching base all four times he batted, and coming a triple short of the Twins’ first cycle since Jorge Polanco’s 5-for-5 night in Philadelphia in 2019, drew the most attention.
Buxton, after all, has an impressive collection of 450-foot bombs — a dozen, now, in his 11-year career — but none was longer than this one. It was the 10th home run ever to reach the suites, and will be commemorated, like the other nine, with a plaque where it landed.