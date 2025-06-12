Twins

Byron Buxton’s exploits propel Minnesota Twins past Texas Rangers

Byron Buxton hit a 479-foot home run and turned a pending two-run double into an out, and that’s only the remarkable stuff.

By Phil Miller

The Minnesota Star Tribune
June 12, 2025
Twins center fielder Byron Buxton savors a three-run home run in the third inning at Target Field on Wednesday. (Carlos Gonzalez/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

It has echoes of a great theological debate: Can Byron Buxton hit a home run that even he can’t catch?

Buxton made a case for both sides Wednesday, ranging more than 100 feet to make a top-speed diving catch of a certain double by Marcus Semien, saving two sure runs in the process. Ten minutes later, the Twins’ most dangerous hitter launched a Jack Leiter slider into the center-field suites, a 479-foot blast longer than any at Target Field since 2019.

Buxton did some less superhuman things too, like bashing a double, lining a single and stealing a base, almost single-handedly earning the Twins a 6-2 victory over Texas.

Twins center fielder Byron Buxton makes a diving catch in the third inning Wednesday at Target Field. (Carlos Gonzalez/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

The ball that interrupted the dinner of a few hundred fans in the suites ranks as the sixth-longest in Target Field’s 16-year history and the second-longest in the majors this season, after Mike Trout’s 484-footer in April. Not since Miguel Sano clubbed a 491-foot missile in 2019 had a baseball flown that far in Minnesota.

The win, only the Twins’ second in their past six home games, was full of big performances and highlight-film plays. Carlos Correa caught a popup on the run in short left field with his back to the infield. Willi Castro drove home two runs with a two-out triple, his first since last June 27. And David Festa successfully fought off the third-time-through monster, recording four outs when given the rare opportunity to face hitters a third time in the same game.

Not a bad response for a team that absorbed a 16-4 drubbing by the same team one night earlier.

But Buxton’s night, racking up three hits for a second consecutive game, reaching base all four times he batted, and coming a triple short of the Twins’ first cycle since Jorge Polanco’s 5-for-5 night in Philadelphia in 2019, drew the most attention.

Buxton, after all, has an impressive collection of 450-foot bombs — a dozen, now, in his 11-year career — but none was longer than this one. It was the 10th home run ever to reach the suites, and will be commemorated, like the other nine, with a plaque where it landed.

And it was a little historic, too. Buxton now owns 144 career home runs, or one more than Hall of Famer Joe Mauer, good for 13th place in Twins history.

The only sore spot in his show-stopping performance: Buxton charged home from third base on Matt Wallner’s sixth-inning grounder to Rangers first baseman Josh Smith. He may or may not have touched home plate with his right hand before catcher Jonah Heim tagged him, but he was called out. When the Twins challenged the call, crew chief Lance Barksdale appeared flustered, initially signalling that the call had been reversed, before suddenly correcting himself and upholding the out call.

For Festa, it was a night of redemption after an ugly return to the Twins’ rotation last Thursday in Sacramento, when he allowed eight runs. The righthander allowed only three hits over six innings, though each of them damaging: A solo home run to Semien in the second inning — wait, are we sure Buxton didn’t catch that one, too? — and back-to-back doubles by Heim and Smith in the third.

But manager Rocco Baldelli, mindful of the bullpen’s workload lately, trusted Festa, who had faced only three hitters all season a third time, with the sixth inning, since he hadn’t allowed a hit since those third-inning doubles. Festa’s response: three quick outs, eventually earning him his first victory of the season.

Phil Miller

Phil Miller has covered the Twins for the Minnesota Star Tribune since 2013.

