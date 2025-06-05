Twins finish .500 road trip by getting knocked around 14-3 by Athletics

Festa, activated a couple of hours before his fourth start for the Twins this year, wasn’t the same pitcher who sported a 1.38 ERA entering the game. He fell behind 2-0 to four batters in the first inning, and that quartet produced a single, a walk, a run-scoring single and a 410-foot three-run homer by Max Muncy. He got through a scoreless second inning with no trouble, but gave up home runs to Jacob Wilson and Tyler Soderstrom in the third to fall behind 7-0.