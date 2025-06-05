WEST SACRAMENTO, CALIF. — It was about 11 p.m. in St. Paul when Pablo López walked off the mound in Sacramento, and after midnight when the Twins realized the righthander’s shoulder strain would likely require a stint on the injured list.
David Festa was already sound asleep.
“I woke up to 45 missed calls,” Festa said. “I woke up to our head of player development [Drew MacPhail] banging on my apartment door. I was a little confused. … I figured my car was parked illegally or something.”
MacPhail informed Festa, who had been scheduled to start for the Class AAA Saints against Scranton on Wednesday night, that López was injured and Festa he had a flight to California at 11 a.m. By 12:30 p.m. Pacific time, he was on the ground in Sacramento.
“The position I’m in, you always have to be ready for whatever the team needs,” Festa said. Besides, he had even less time to prepare last June, when he learned the day before his MLB debut that he would replace Chris Paddack, injured at the time.
“I got to Arizona pretty late that night for a 12 o’clock first pitch” the next day, he said. “It may be more beneficial that I didn’t have time to think about it too much, but the fact it’s a quickish turnaround is fine.”
The Twins did not announce a change in their plans for Thursday’s series finale against the Athletics at minor league Sutter Health Park, where technically, Bailey Ober was still listed as their probable starter. But it seems likely that Festa will get the start, allowing the Twins to give the remaining starters an extra day off after a long road trip.
Festa has already started three games for the Twins this season and had excellent results, though the Twins limited him to two turns through the opposing lineup. He allowed two earned runs in 13 total innings, struck out 15 and walked five.