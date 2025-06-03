WEST SACRAMENTO, CALIF. – The Twins have discovered a team that handles bases-loaded situations even worse than they do. It paid off Monday night.
With a Twin on every base, Ty France singled home their first two runs in the second inning and Byron Buxton singled home two more runs in the sixth. The Twins added six more runs on the night and captured their first-ever game at Sutter Health Park, 10-4 over the don’t-call-them-Sacramento Athletics.
Two bases-loaded hits in one game? Not bad for a team that has only eight all season.
Especially in comparison with the A’s. The “home” team (playing in temporary, but decidedly minor league, quarters) has only six all season and an MLB-worst .143 batting average in such advantageous situations.
The A’s got a three-run homer from Lawrence Butler and trailed by only two runs when former Twin Brent Rooker opened the fifth inning with a single. Joe Ryan then hit Tyler Soderstrom with a pitch and walked Shea Langeliers, loading the bases.
Ryan clearly had the A’s where he wanted them. Even after starting CJ Alexander with three straight balls, he battled back and forced Alexander to pop up. He needed only three pitches to get Luis Urias to do the same. And Ryan finished off the Athletics’ futile rally by getting Drew Avans to hit a routine grounder to second baseman Kody Clemens.