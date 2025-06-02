Economy

Trump once tried to buy the Minnesota Twins. His new budget bill could complicate team’s sale

Both the MLB team and the Minnesota Timberwolves/Lynx are in the midst of ownership changes, which would need to wrap up quickly to hold on to a lucrative, decades-old tax write-off.

By Brooks Johnson

The Minnesota Star Tribune
June 2, 2025 at 11:01AM
Minnesota Timberwolves minority owners Marc Lore and Alex Rodriguez at Target Center Nov. 4, 2024. The soon-to-be majority owners of the Wolves and Lynx could be on the hook for millions more in taxes under a House proposal that cuts sports team owner tax benefits, unless their ownership is cemented before the law takes effect. (Carlos Gonzalez/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

In 1983, Donald Trump made a $50 million offer to buy the Minnesota Twins, one deal the businessman-turned-president failed to seal.

Now, Trump’s signature policy bill could end up punishing the next owner of the MLB team as well as another for-sale pro franchise in town.

A tax benefit sports team owners have used to reduce their overall taxes will cut in half under the “Big Beautiful Bill” the House of Representatives recently passed. The move would raise nearly $1 billion in revenue through the next decade, according to the Joint Committee on Taxation, and would only impact those who buy teams after the law goes into effect.

For the next owners of the Twins and the NBA/WNBA Timberwolves/Lynx organization, it’s a race to the finish line to keep the lucrative tax break intact.

The Pohlads have owned the Twins for four decades after buying the squad for $44 million in 1984. The Minnesota family put the team up for sale last year, originally hoping to sell by Opening Day this spring. Insiders said last week the sale is “closer to the end than to the beginning,” as buyers kick the tires on Target Field and meet with the Pohlads.

Meanwhile, the Timberwolves and Lynx recently emerged from a much lengthier sale debacle, with former MLB star Alex Rodriguez and entrepreneur Marc Lore winning an arbitration ruling allowing the sale to continue. Minnesota billionaire Glen Taylor, who also owns the Star Tribune, bought the team in 1994 for $94 million. He agreed to sell the franchise to Rodriguez and Lore in 2021 for $1.5 billion but later called it off because of an alleged breach of contract.

The transaction has yet to close, and the NBA Board of Governors still has to vote to approve the sale.

GLEN STUBBE &#xa5; gstubbe@startribune.com --&#xca;Thursday, November 4, 2010 -- Minneapolis, MN -- L to R are ] The Pohlad brothers, Jim, Bob and Bill at Target Field. ORG XMIT: MIN2013080602075583 ORG XMIT: MIN1308060210077375
The Pohlad brothers, Jim, Bob and Bill at Target Field in 2010. (The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Jim Pohlad, the executive chair of the Twins, and a representative for Lore did not return calls seeking comment Friday.

The clock is ticking on potentially millions in annual tax savings for the next owners of Minnesota’s NBA and MLB franchises.

“Any deals I’m in, I’d be pushing buy or sell to move fast,” said David Sunkin, a sports industry attorney at Sheppard Mullin. “The seller wants to maintain that good price and the buyers want to maintain that tax treatment.”

Currently, team owners are allowed to write off much of the market value of their franchise through 15 years. That can translate into business losses on paper, even if the team turns an actual profit, which can offset the owner’s financial gains elsewhere and reduce taxable income.

The House bill would cut that widely used business tax benefit in half for sports teams, allowing owners to deduct just half of a team’s intangible assets through 15 years. That accounts for the value of a team beyond the physical property it owns: player contracts, media deals, intellectual property, the fan base and more.

Garrett Watson, policy analysis director at the Tax Foundation, said the prices of sports franchises “would likely go down, at least to partially account for this tax penalty.”

“Ownership of sports franchises may look less attractive moving forward,” he said.

While the loss of millions in financial benefits would seem to scare off potential buyers, or possibly deflate the value of teams going forward, the economics of major team ownership often comes down to extremely limited supply of teams and ample demand.

Naz Reid (11) of the Minnesota Timberwolves is greeted by Becky and Glen Taylor before Game 6 of the NBA Western Conference Semi-finals at Target Center in Minneapolis, Minn., on Thursday, May 16, 2024. ] CARLOS GONZALEZ • carlos.gonzalez@startribune.com (Carlos Gonzalez/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

“In traditional economic theory, you would say the asset is less valuable because it has lost an attribute of value [in the tax benefit],” said Irwin Kishner, co-chair of the sports law group at Herrick. “But then there’s supply and demand. I don’t think we’re going to have to hold a bake sale for professional sports teams anytime soon.”

Kishner expects there to be good competition for the Twins with a projected sales price of $1.5 billion to $1.7 billion.

“It’s a very worthwhile thing to own,” he said. “Owning a major sports team has proven time and again to be a darn good investment.”

Sunkin said the tax benefits have been a nice benefit to owning a team, but he doesn’t see it a the main reason to put billions into a sports club.

“It’s capital appreciation. It’s the exclusivity. That doesn’t change,” he said. “And people like it. It’s fun. Those fundamentals don’t really change.”

Private equity might be more hesitant to join in, however, and those institutional investors are often crucial minority partners to help pay for ballooning franchise costs.

The Senate still has to approve the bill, and Sunkin said the NFL is being “aggressive” in encouraging team owners to talk to senators about dropping the tax change.

For Minnesota sports deals, the tax threat could spark a speedy wrap-up of the unexpectedly lengthy sale process for the Twins.

“When deals are slowing down to the finish line, there needs to be some kind of impetus to get off the ‘nice to have’ deal points because there’s something going on,” Sunkin said. “If the Twins don’t find a buyer, I don’t think it’s because of a 50% reduction in the intangible write-off.”

U.S. President Donald Trump acknowledges the crowd during Game 5 of the 2019 World Series between the Houston Astros and the Washington Nationals on Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019 at Nationals Park in Washington, D.C.
U.S. President Donald Trump acknowledges the crowd during Game 5 of the 2019 World Series between the Houston Astros and the Washington Nationals on Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019 at Nationals Park in Washington, D.C. (Tns - Tns/The Minnesota Star Tribune)
