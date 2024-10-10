Carl Pohlad was born to a poor family in Iowa in 1915.
Who are the Pohlads, the family selling the Minnesota Twins?
Carl Pohlad paid $44 million for the team in 1984 after earning a fortune in banking, soda bottling and car sales.
He learned the banking business collecting on loans during the Great Depression when he was still in high school.
He served as an infantryman in Europe during World War II, earning three Purple Hearts.
By age 34 he was part owner of Marquette Bank in Minneapolis — eventually acquired by U.S. Bank — and was its CEO in the 1950s and beyond.
Pohlad branched out into car dealerships, commercial real estate, more banks and a Pepsi bottling operation in the years following to become rich enough to write a $44 million check for the Minnesota Twins in 1984. That’s more than $133 million in 2024 dollars, adjusted for inflation.
All told, those businesses would make him worth more than $3 billion by the time he died in 2009 at age 93.
His sons, Jim, Bill and Bob, divvied up the business empire and continue to run it today — at least what they haven’t sold.
The Pohlads sold the bottling giant PepsiAmericas in 2010; Marquette Financial Companies in 2014; and Carousel Motor Group earlier this year.
The family is now primarily involved in commercial real estate through Northmarq and United Properties, which built the RBC Gateway Tower that houses the Four Seasons hotel in Minneapolis. Bill Pohlad also founded and runs movie production company River Road Entertainment. And the family’s investment firm has stakes in Rawlings Sporting Goods, manufacturing and logistics firms and restaurant franchising companies.
Carl Pohlad once tried to sell the Twins to a North Carolina businessman who planned to relocate the team. Pohlad also nearly dissolved the team when Major League Baseball was considering contraction. He demanded public funding for what became Target Field, the $545 million stadium that opened in downtown Minneapolis in 2010 with $185 million in Pohlad family support.
Carl Pohlad’s estate argued in court a decade ago that the family’s stake in the Twins was worth just $24 million. The IRS said it was worth $293 million.
