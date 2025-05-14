BALTIMORE – There are many numbers that capture Byron Buxton’s impact on the Twins this season. He leads the club in runs (30), hits (39), homers (nine) and RBI (26).
Another number that signifies how healthy Buxton feels this season is his sprint speed. He’s averaging 30.2 feet per second on the basepaths this season, according to Statcast, which trails only Kansas City’s Bobby Witt Jr. for the fastest in the majors. It’s Buxton’s highest speed since 2019.
There aren’t many players who start running faster after turning 30 years old, let alone pick up speed after multiple knee surgeries.
“I got surgery [in 2023] and I was like ain’t no way my knee is going to be the same,” Buxton said. “Battled last year, and I was like, OK, I might feel all right.”
Buxton rates among the league leaders in various baserunning metrics, particularly his ability to score from second base on singles and from first on doubles. He’s stolen eight bases in eight attempts. He has not grounded into a double play, ranking fourth in the league in average home-to-first time (4.11 seconds).
It was only two years ago when Buxton was relegated to a full-time designated hitter role to protect his legs.
“It takes a lot of diligence, self-care and, frankly, just work and dedication to do that,” Twins Manager Rocco Baldelli said. “He’s 31, not 21. If you’re 21 and athletically gifted, you can just do it. You don’t have to really take care of yourself. You can just perform and explode. At 31, that’s no longer the case. Then it comes down what God has given to you and all the work to keep it. He’s kept it.”