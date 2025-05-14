Twins

Byron Buxton, in sign of health, ranks among MLB’s fastest runners

Twins outfielder trails only the Royals’ Bobby Witt Jr. as having the fastest sprint speed, according to Statcast.

By Bobby Nightengale

The Minnesota Star Tribune
May 14, 2025 at 12:27AM
Twins outfielder Byron Buxton was safe at third on a wild pitch by the Phillies’ Gregory Soto earlier this season. Buxton ranks among the fastest players in the major leagues. (Jeff Wheeler/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

BALTIMORE – There are many numbers that capture Byron Buxton’s impact on the Twins this season. He leads the club in runs (30), hits (39), homers (nine) and RBI (26).

Another number that signifies how healthy Buxton feels this season is his sprint speed. He’s averaging 30.2 feet per second on the basepaths this season, according to Statcast, which trails only Kansas City’s Bobby Witt Jr. for the fastest in the majors. It’s Buxton’s highest speed since 2019.

There aren’t many players who start running faster after turning 30 years old, let alone pick up speed after multiple knee surgeries.

“I got surgery [in 2023] and I was like ain’t no way my knee is going to be the same,” Buxton said. “Battled last year, and I was like, OK, I might feel all right.”

Buxton rates among the league leaders in various baserunning metrics, particularly his ability to score from second base on singles and from first on doubles. He’s stolen eight bases in eight attempts. He has not grounded into a double play, ranking fourth in the league in average home-to-first time (4.11 seconds).

It was only two years ago when Buxton was relegated to a full-time designated hitter role to protect his legs.

“It takes a lot of diligence, self-care and, frankly, just work and dedication to do that,” Twins Manager Rocco Baldelli said. “He’s 31, not 21. If you’re 21 and athletically gifted, you can just do it. You don’t have to really take care of yourself. You can just perform and explode. At 31, that’s no longer the case. Then it comes down what God has given to you and all the work to keep it. He’s kept it.”

As much as Buxton believes in his speed, there is a rookie center fielder — Tampa Bay’s Chandler Simpson — who already caught his eye.

“I still feel like I can put ‘em up and put ‘em down with the best of them, but if you want to talk about fast, go look at Chandler Simpson,” Buxton said. “I was watching that kid, man. That’s fast. That’s a whole different level.”

Buxton’s health will always be a part of the conversation surrounding him. His 102 games played in 2024 were his highest in six years, excluding the shortened 2020 season.

“Realizing what a healthy knee is, that’s probably the fun part,” he said. “Obviously, going through those [injuries] is not fun. ... The last couple of years, it helped me grow up as far as everything is going to be OK. If you can get through this right here, it’s going to be fine.”

Twins’ doubleheader plans

After steady rain Tuesday morning and early afternoon in Baltimore washed out the Twins’ series opener against the Orioles at Camden Yards, the two teams are scheduled to play in a traditional doubleheader, starting at 11:05 a.m. CDT Wednesday.

The second game of the doubleheader is expected to begin about 30 minutes after the first game ends.

Bailey Ober, who was scheduled to start Wednesday, will pitch in the first game of the doubleheader. Tuesday’s scheduled starter Simeon Woods Richardson will take the second game. Chris Paddack remains lined up to start Thursday.

Why did Baldelli pick Ober to start in the first game?

“I know over the years, small factors might come into play, Bailey has always prepared well, done a nice job and has no issue being up for a very early game,” Baldelli said. “I don’t think any of our guys have an issue with that, but it’s something he’s always responded to well.”

The Twins are calling up lefty reliever Kody Funderburk as their 27th man for the second game of Wednesday’s doubleheader.

Etc.

  • The Twins announced Rich Rollins, an All-Star with the team in 1962, died at 87. Rollins spent eight seasons with the Twins from 1961-68, batting .272 with 71 homers and 369 RBI, and the third baseman played 140 games on the 1965 team that won the AL pennant.
    • Mickey Gasper was named the International League’s player of the week after he totaled 11 hits in 23 at-bats (.478 batting average) with four homers, two doubles and six RBI in six games for the Class AAA St. Paul Saints.
