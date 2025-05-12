The Minnesota Vikings are quite promising, again. They offer a thrilling game-day experience, have built a powerhouse roster and are coming off a 14-win season. Optimism abounds.
The Minnesota Wild are quite promising. Kirill Kaprizov remains the best player in franchise history and Zeev Buium could add dynamic offense to a deep, quality group of defensemen. Optimism persists.
As of a week ago, the Twins were failing to fulfill their promise. Injuries, bullpen failures and a team-wide hitting slump had made them all but irrelevant in a sports market featuring the Vikings, Wild, playoff-tested Timberwolves, almost-champion Lynx and defending champion Frost.
Pessimism abounded, and it was justifiable in the moment, but when it comes to the Twins, fan pessimism is almost always overdone.
A reminder: The Twins have won a playoff more recently than the Vikings or Wild. You can look it up.
You can also argue, every day, that the Twins should spend more money on payroll, and who would argue?
But payroll size wasn’t the reason the Twins failed last summer — quality young players choking was.
And payroll size wasn’t the reason the Twins were terrible in April this year — their best and highest-paid hitters slumping was.