Twins-Orioles series preview: Pitching matchups, radio-TV information, injury report

Twins vs. Baltimore Orioles
THREE-GAME SERIES AT ORIOLE PARK AT CAMDEN YARDS
All games on twins.tv, 830-AM and 102.9-FM
Tuesday, 5:35 p.m.: Twins RHP Simeon Woods Richardson (2-2, 4.01 ERA) vs. LHP Cade Povich (1-3, 5.55)
Wednesday, 5:35 p.m.: RHP Bailey Ober (4-1, 3.50 ERA) vs. RHP Dean Kremer (3-4, 5.24)
Thursday, 11:35 a.m.: RHP Chris Paddack (1-3, 4.76 ERA) vs. RHP Tomoyuki Sugano (4-2, 2.72)
TWINS UPDATE
The Twins (21-20) have an eight-game winning streak and are 14-5 since April 22. Only the Kansas City Royals (15-4) have a better record during that time. The Twins concluded a 6-0 homestand, which started with a three-game sweep of Baltimore, with a 7-6 victory in 10 innings over the San Francisco Giants on Sunday. Sunday’s victory moved the Twins over .500 for the first time this season. The victory was the Twins’ ninth consecutive — 13th in the past 14 games — at Target Field and improved their home record to 15-6. The last time the Twins won 13 home games in a 14-game stretch was 2006. ... The Twins defeated the Orioles 9-1, 5-2 and 5-2. Prior to the victory in the series opener, the Twins had lost 10 consecutive games to the Orioles dating to 2023. ... OF Matt Wallner (hamstring) and rookie IF Luke Keaschall (nondisplaced fracture of his right forearm) are out. … After the series in Baltimore, the Twins travel to Milwaukee for three interleague games with the Brewers. The Twins are 5-7 in interleague games this season.
BALTIMORE UPDATE