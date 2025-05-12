Twins-Orioles series preview: Pitching matchups, radio-TV information, injury report

The Orioles (15-24) return home after going 2-4 on a road trip, which started with three losses to the Twins. The Orioles concluded the trip with a 7-3 victory over the Los Angeles Angels on Sunday in Anaheim. The victory was just the third in nine games this month for the Orioles. The seven runs on Sunday were the most by the Orioles since a 9-5 victory over the Cincinnati Reds, on April 19. ... The Orioles are 8-9 in home games this season. ... The series opener against the Twins begins a stretch of 16 games in 16 days for the Orioles. ... Orioles Opening Day starter Zach Eflin, who has been sidelined for a month with a right lat strain, was activated on Sunday. He went five innings to earn his third victory of the season. ... IF Gunnar Henderson, who hit a two-run home run on Sunday, has reached base safely in 17 consecutive games. He is 21-for-68 in that time to raise his average to .264. He is hitting .351 (13 for 37) this month. ... IF Ramón Urías (right hamstring strain), who has sidelined since May 1, could be activated this week. ... IF Jordan Westburg (left hamstring strain) is expected to begin a rehab assignment late this week. ... RHP Andrew Kittredge (left knee debridement) has started a rehab assignment and could be activated late this month.