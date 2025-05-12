Twins

Twins-Orioles series preview: Pitching matchups, radio-TV information, injury report

The Twins swept the Birds in three games last week at Target Field, and are on an eight-game win streak.

By Joel Rippel

The Minnesota Star Tribune
May 12, 2025 at 7:53PM
Harrison Bader of the Twins steals second as Orioles shortstop Gunnar Henderson takes a late throw on Thursday at Target Field. (Jerry Holt/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Twins vs. Baltimore Orioles

THREE-GAME SERIES AT ORIOLE PARK AT CAMDEN YARDS

All games on twins.tv, 830-AM and 102.9-FM

Tuesday, 5:35 p.m.: Twins RHP Simeon Woods Richardson (2-2, 4.01 ERA) vs. LHP Cade Povich (1-3, 5.55)

Wednesday, 5:35 p.m.: RHP Bailey Ober (4-1, 3.50 ERA) vs. RHP Dean Kremer (3-4, 5.24)

Thursday, 11:35 a.m.: RHP Chris Paddack (1-3, 4.76 ERA) vs. RHP Tomoyuki Sugano (4-2, 2.72)

TWINS UPDATE

The Twins (21-20) have an eight-game winning streak and are 14-5 since April 22. Only the Kansas City Royals (15-4) have a better record during that time. The Twins concluded a 6-0 homestand, which started with a three-game sweep of Baltimore, with a 7-6 victory in 10 innings over the San Francisco Giants on Sunday. Sunday’s victory moved the Twins over .500 for the first time this season. The victory was the Twins’ ninth consecutive — 13th in the past 14 games — at Target Field and improved their home record to 15-6. The last time the Twins won 13 home games in a 14-game stretch was 2006. ... The Twins defeated the Orioles 9-1, 5-2 and 5-2. Prior to the victory in the series opener, the Twins had lost 10 consecutive games to the Orioles dating to 2023. ... OF Matt Wallner (hamstring) and rookie IF Luke Keaschall (nondisplaced fracture of his right forearm) are out. … After the series in Baltimore, the Twins travel to Milwaukee for three interleague games with the Brewers. The Twins are 5-7 in interleague games this season.

BALTIMORE UPDATE

The Orioles (15-24) return home after going 2-4 on a road trip, which started with three losses to the Twins. The Orioles concluded the trip with a 7-3 victory over the Los Angeles Angels on Sunday in Anaheim. The victory was just the third in nine games this month for the Orioles. The seven runs on Sunday were the most by the Orioles since a 9-5 victory over the Cincinnati Reds, on April 19. ... The Orioles are 8-9 in home games this season. ... The series opener against the Twins begins a stretch of 16 games in 16 days for the Orioles. ... Orioles Opening Day starter Zach Eflin, who has been sidelined for a month with a right lat strain, was activated on Sunday. He went five innings to earn his third victory of the season. ... IF Gunnar Henderson, who hit a two-run home run on Sunday, has reached base safely in 17 consecutive games. He is 21-for-68 in that time to raise his average to .264. He is hitting .351 (13 for 37) this month. ... IF Ramón Urías (right hamstring strain), who has sidelined since May 1, could be activated this week. ... IF Jordan Westburg (left hamstring strain) is expected to begin a rehab assignment late this week. ... RHP Andrew Kittredge (left knee debridement) has started a rehab assignment and could be activated late this month.

