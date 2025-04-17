Looking for some offensive help after Matt Wallner went on the 10-day injured list Thursday, the Twins are promoting prospect Luke Keaschall to the big leagues for Friday’s series opener in Atlanta.
Keaschall, a consensus top 100 prospect, will be added to the roster Friday, a club source told the Minnesota Star Tribune. Keaschall, 22, was batting .261 with a homer, a double, five RBI and a .379 on-base percentage in 14 games for Class AAA St. Paul. He added four stolen bases in five attempts.
A second-round pick in the 2023 amateur draft out of Arizona State, Keaschall impressed with his pure hitting ability. Last year, he was named the Twins’ minor league player of the year after batting .303 with 15 homers, 21 doubles and 48 RBI in 103 games between Class A-Advanced and Class AA.
The Twins placed Wallner on the IL with a left hamstring strain, and he’s expected to miss several weeks. There is some uncertainty surrounding Willi Castro’s status after he exited Wednesday’s win with right oblique tightness. Castro will be evaluated before Friday’s series opener against the Braves to determine whether he will require a stint on the IL.
Carlos Correa was likely unavailable to hit Wednesday after he left Tuesday’s game with left wrist soreness, and catcher Christian Vázquez sat Wednesday one day after a ball was fouled off his right hand. Jose Miranda, demoted to the minor leagues Sunday, injured his hand while shopping at Target on Monday, telling a team official he felt pain when he reached to grab a case of water that slipped from his grasp.
Keaschall, a second baseman, underwent Tommy John surgery last August, and he’s still building up his throwing. He played only one full game at second base for St. Paul, leaving six other starts after the seventh inning.
He was limited to designated hitter for almost all of spring training, but it didn’t stop him from drawing praise for his offensive approach in his first big-league camp.
“He’s got a swing that as you watch him, whether it be in batting practice or against live pitching, it’s very direct to the ball,” Twins manager Rocco Baldelli said during spring training. “There is some strength to his body, his hands and to the swing itself. And he can run on top of that. He’s a good athlete. He’s going to be an exciting player to watch.”