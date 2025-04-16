Twins blow three-run lead, but beat Mets 4-3 in 10 innings

Byron Buxton saw Ty France hit a line drive to center and didn’t hesitate, sprinting around third base to score the game-winning run in a 4-3 victory in 10 innings Wednesday.
It didn’t matter that New York Mets centerfielder Tyrone Taylor came close to catching the ball. Not with the way the Twins ran the bases aggressively all game. Taylor missed the ball by a couple of feet, France delivered a walk-off single with no outs and the Twins matched their longest winning streak of the season, taking two of three games from the first-place team in the National League East.
Twins reliever Griffin Jax blew a three-run lead in the eighth inning, surrendering four hits when he faced the top of the Mets lineup. Pete Alonso and Jesse Winker hit back-to-back RBI doubles before Luisangel Acuña drove in the game-tying run with a single in the shortstop hole that Willi Castro mishandled.
Harrison Bader preserved the tie with a diving catch to end the eighth inning. Tyrone Taylor, who hit the ball, pretended to throw his batting gloves at Bader and gave his former teammate a hug as Bader ran off the field.
Jax, one of the best relievers in baseball last year, has allowed 12 hits and six earned runs in 7⅔ innings this year.
The Twins built their three-run lead straddling the line between aggressiveness and recklessness on the basepaths. Castro opened the fifth inning with a hustle double, sliding headfirst into second base after lining a ball to center field that was fielded after two bounces.
Two batters later, Bader hit an RBI single through the left side of the infield. As soon as Bader saw the ball shoot through the left side of the infield, he pumped his right fist and did a “hang loose” gesture, glancing at his teammates in the dugout as he ran up the first-base line.
Buxton followed later in the fifth inning with an RBI single to center, sprinting to second base when the throw went toward a cutoff man at the pitcher’s mound instead of directly to the base. When Buxton stood up after his headfirst slide, he yelled and waved his arms for the announced crowd of 19,721 to grow louder.