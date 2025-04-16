Umpire Hunter Wendelstedt leaves Twins-Mets game after being hit in head by line drive

In a scary moment during the seventh inning of the Twins-Mets game at Target Field on Wednesday, first-base umpire Hunter Wendelstedt was struck on the side of the head as he tried to dodge a foul ball.
Wendelstedt, 53, immediately fell after he was hit New York Mets second baseman Tyrone Taylor’s line drive behind the first-base bag. Mets first-base coach Antoan Richardson quickly signaled to the Twins’ medical staff.
Taylor winced and covered his eyes in the batter’s box, and several Twins players on the field kneeled.
After Wendelstedt was on the ground for a couple of minutes surrounded by the rest of the umpiring crew, he walked off the field alongside three trainers while holding a towel to the side of his head.
Wendelstedt, a Louisiana native, has umpired in the major leagues for 25 seasons. His dad, Harry, spent more than 30 years as a National League umpire before he died in 2012.
The umpiring crew at Target Field used a three-umpire alignment for the final three innings.