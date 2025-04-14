David Festa messed up the Twins’ plans.
That’s a good thing.
The Twins called up the second-year righthander from Class AAA St. Paul on Friday to give the starting rotation an extra day off during a stretch of 12 consecutive games. But there were hints and intimations that Festa’s stay would be a one-game cameo, and that Zebby Matthews would ultimately be chosen to fill in while Pablo López is on the injured list with a sore hamstring.
Then Festa allowed only three hits and one unearned run against Detroit, looking fully in control against a lefty-laden lineup.
Now he’s been invited to stay a bit longer.
“As a whole, he pitched good, which is always going to help your cause,” Twins manager Rocco Baldelli said. “There were a few options, few possibilities that we considered. But David did his part. He’s a guy we think very highly of.”
Festa will start Wednesday afternoon at Target Field in the finale of the Twins’ series with the Mets, a team he held to two runs over five innings last July at Citi Field. At 10-5, the Mets are in first place in the NL East.
“It’s pretty cool. Obviously you always want to face the best this game has, you want that every time,” said Festa, who pitched collegiately at Seton Hall, roughly 25 miles from the Mets’ home in Queens. “Being a Jersey guy, it’s fun. [The Mets are] some of my friends’ favorite team.”