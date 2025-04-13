Minnesota Twins end three-game skid, top Detroit Tigers 5-1 to take series finale

Buxton crushed a first-inning fastball from Tigers starter Casey Mize 400 feet into the left-field seats, his second home run in three days and the first extra-base hit any righthanded batter had recorded off Mize this year. The Twins added another run off Mize, who had allowed only one in his first two starts, an inning later, when Brooks Lee, in his first at-bat of 2025, singled home Ty France.