Minnesota Twins end three-game skid, top Detroit Tigers 5-1 to take series finale

Edouard Julien led off the Twins batting order for the first time this season on Sunday, and Byron Buxton batted second for the first time, too.
Something else was different too.
Julien and Buxton both homered from their new spots, and the Twins salvaged the final game of three-game series with Detroit, winning 5-1 at Target Field.
The Twins ended their three-game losing streak with the victory, only their second in eight games, and avoided claiming the worst 16-game start in team history. Instead, they are 5-11, with the first-place Mets arriving Monday for three games.
Buxton crushed a first-inning fastball from Tigers starter Casey Mize 400 feet into the left-field seats, his second home run in three days and the first extra-base hit any righthanded batter had recorded off Mize this year. The Twins added another run off Mize, who had allowed only one in his first two starts, an inning later, when Brooks Lee, in his first at-bat of 2025, singled home Ty France.
Mize recovered to retire the next 10 batters, but Julien restarted the Twins offense in the sixth inning by looping an opposite-field drive off the left-field foul-pole netting, his first home run since Sept. 5. Buxton followed with a double, and France eventually knocked him in with an infield hit up the middle.
That was plenty of support for Twins starter Simeon Woods Richardson, who overcame his recent problems retiring lefthanded hitters — they were 8-for-15 this season against the righthander — and overwhelmed a lefty-loaded lineup. Woods Richardson gave up five hits over five innings, but only one, a home run by righthanded-hitting Spencer Torkelson, cost him a run.