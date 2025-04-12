Twins

Reusse: Casting Joe Mauer in bronze reminds us of a glittery Twins era that didn't shine enough for some

The stretch from 2001 to the end of the decade featured batting titles and MVP and Cy Young winners. You say it lacked playoff success? Get over it.

Columnist Icon

By Patrick Reusse

The Minnesota Star Tribune
April 12, 2025 at 11:11PM
Joe Mauer's time with the Twins includes a decade of underappreciated team excellence. (Carlos Gonzalez/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Joe Mauer will become the seventh person who wore a Twins uniform to be honored with a statue outside Target Field late Sunday morning. He will join players Harmon Killebrew, Rod Carew, Kirby Puckett, Tony Oliva and Kent Hrbek and manager Tom Kelly with a Bill Mack sculpture.

On Saturday, a collection of Twins more likely to be remembered in another sequel to “The Walking Dead” than in bronze was dropping to 4-11 with a 4-0 loss to Detroit, the favorite to win the American League Central about six months from now.

That record has equaled the worst 15-game start in Twins history. The previous team to accomplish this feat of misery played in 1981. That horrendous outfit had the good fortune of a midseason strike that split the season into two segments —17-39 after the games of June 11, then 24-29 after play resumed in August.

There will be no such rescue coming for the 2025 Twins. The work stoppage won’t happen until after the 2026 season, when the owners lock out the players in what will be an actual attempt to get a workable form of a salary cap.

Chris Paddack, Saturday’s starter, had gone on Instagram before the Twins returned for this six-game homestand to request that team’s followers “keep the faith.” The immediate reaction in seeing this was that the first requirement for keeping faith is for the fans to have some of that to start with.

The 12-27 finish to the 2024 season caused serious bashing of ownership. The Pohlads said they were selling, nothing’s happening on that front, and the bashing continues.

Which brings us to the Mauer statue and a belief here that his arrival among the Twins greats represents a decade of terrific baseball that hasn’t been properly appreciated in these parts.

What occurred from 2001 to 2010 with the Twins has been dismissed often because of a lack of postseason success. Sorry, a decade when Mauer arrived and won the only three batting titles for a catcher in AL history and the Twins won six division titles (*) … I’ll take it.

The Twins for that decade finished a combined 145 games over .500. The only decade to top that was the first one (1961-70), with a World Series appearance in 1965 and teams that won the first two AL West titles with 97 and 98 wins. The Twins were 157 games over .500 for that decade.

Consider the terrific baseball that Twins fandom was gifted in those final nine seasons at the Metrodome and the first in Target Field (attendance: 3,223,640):

2001 (85-77) — Young starters Joe Mays and Eric Milton and dynamic young shortstop Cristian Guzman made the All-Star team. A.J. Pierzynski, Corey Koskie, Torii Hunter and Jacque Jones were establishing themselves as standouts. The bullpen had Eddie Guardado, LaTroy Hawkins and J.C. Romero. Suddenly, you could see a future.

2002 (94-67)* — Eddie Guardado walked the plank to save the Game 5 win in Oakland vs. the Moneyballers to win a division series. Romero — 1.89 ERA in 81 games. Then the Twins released David Ortiz, which became a decision worthy of a second guess.

2003 (90-72)* — It was an outstanding club sparked by the midseason arrival of outfielder Shannon Stewart. Johan Santana goes from the bullpen to the rotation. Look out, American League.

2004 (92-70)* — Mauer arrived but suffered a knee injury with a slip on the turf on opening night at the Metrodome. Justin Morneau and Michael Cuddyer start to be difference-makers. Santana goes 20-6 with a 2.61 ERA and wins the Cy Young Award. And closer Joe Nathan — unhittable (1.62 ERA).

2005 (83-79) — Santana, 16-7 with a 2.87 ERA.

2006 (96-66)* — A big chance to reach the World Series until phenom Francisco Liriano (2.16 ERA, 144 K’s in 121 innings) suffers an elbow injury. Morneau was MVP, Santana was the Cy Young winner and Mauer was the batting champion.

2007 (79-83) — Santana’s final season here was fine, but the rest of the rotation was shaky.

2008 (88-75) — Jim Thome’s home run off Nick Blackburn gives the White Sox a 1-0 win over the Twins in Game 163.

2009 (87-76)* — This time, the Twins win the unforgettable Game 163 vs. Detroit in the final season in the Metrodome. Mauer bats .365 for his third batting title, and Morneau and Nathan are great.

2010 (94-68)* — Morneau gets kicked in the head sliding in Toronto and misses half the season. Thome launches that Saturday night home run against the White Sox. Ken Harrelson goes silent for eight to 10 seconds in Chicago broadcast booth, then says: “We’ll be back.” Target Field was officially christened that night.

You didn’t see enough postseason wins in that decade, you say? That’s your problem. It was an exceptional 10 years to enjoy the Grand Old Game in Minnesota.

Thanks, Joe … and much company in excellence.

