Joe Mauer will become the seventh person who wore a Twins uniform to be honored with a statue outside Target Field late Sunday morning. He will join players Harmon Killebrew, Rod Carew, Kirby Puckett, Tony Oliva and Kent Hrbek and manager Tom Kelly with a Bill Mack sculpture.
On Saturday, a collection of Twins more likely to be remembered in another sequel to “The Walking Dead” than in bronze was dropping to 4-11 with a 4-0 loss to Detroit, the favorite to win the American League Central about six months from now.
That record has equaled the worst 15-game start in Twins history. The previous team to accomplish this feat of misery played in 1981. That horrendous outfit had the good fortune of a midseason strike that split the season into two segments —17-39 after the games of June 11, then 24-29 after play resumed in August.
There will be no such rescue coming for the 2025 Twins. The work stoppage won’t happen until after the 2026 season, when the owners lock out the players in what will be an actual attempt to get a workable form of a salary cap.
Chris Paddack, Saturday’s starter, had gone on Instagram before the Twins returned for this six-game homestand to request that team’s followers “keep the faith.” The immediate reaction in seeing this was that the first requirement for keeping faith is for the fans to have some of that to start with.
The 12-27 finish to the 2024 season caused serious bashing of ownership. The Pohlads said they were selling, nothing’s happening on that front, and the bashing continues.
Which brings us to the Mauer statue and a belief here that his arrival among the Twins greats represents a decade of terrific baseball that hasn’t been properly appreciated in these parts.