David Festa joined the Twins on Friday and though he allowed only one run in nearly five innings of work, he’s probably headed back to St. Paul this weekend.
But no, not because the Twins are afraid he’ll become infected by whatever ails this tortured team.
Once Festa was removed, reliever Jorge Alcalá allowed four runs without recording an out, and the Twins lost for the fifth time in six games, 7-6 to the Tigers. That one-run margin stung a little more because the Twins allowed two unearned runs on unforced errors.
Festa’s success became just the latest performance to be wasted, a list that on this night included the Twins’ biggest inning (three runs) since Sunday, Edouard Julien’s first two-hit game of the season, Byron Buxton’s second home run and Ty France’s fourth RBI in three games.
It all added up to the Twins’ 10th loss in the season’s first 14 games; only once, with a 3-11 start to the 1981 season, have the Twins won less often this early.
Amid the gloom, not to mention all the empty seats around the gathering of 12,900 at Target Field, it might be easy to overlook Festa’s debut, a nice addition to his often-impressive rookie season.
“A lot of it with him is understanding where he’s at in a count, where he’s at in a game, how to use his stuff, when he needs to get in the zone, when he needs to get out of the zone, and then doing it,” Twins manager Rocco Baldelli said of Festa’s development. “Because he has very good stuff and he has the ability to do these things — not losing that focus. Where you’re really understanding what you’re trying to do with a pitch.”
Festa retired the first six hitters he faced, then escaped a bases-loaded third inning that was largely his fault because of a walk and hit batter. He allowed a pair of singles in the fifth inning, and it cost him when right fielder Matt Wallner fielded Gleyber Torres’ two-out hit and threw the ball into the Tigers’ dugout, an error that allowed Dillon Dingler to score.