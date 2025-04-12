“A lot of it with him is understanding where he’s at in a count, where he’s at in a game, how to use his stuff, when he needs to get in the zone, when he needs to get out of the zone, and then doing it,” Twins manager Rocco Baldelli said of Festa’s development. “Because he has very good stuff and he has the ability to do these things — not losing that focus. Where you’re really understanding what you’re trying to do with a pitch.”