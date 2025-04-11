Sports

Twins place pitcher Pablo Lopez on the 15-day injured list with a strained hamstring

The Minnesota Twins placed pitcher Pablo López on the 15-day injured list Friday with a strained right hamstring.

The Associated Press
April 11, 2025 at 4:10PM

MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota Twins placed pitcher Pablo López on the 15-day injured list Friday with a strained right hamstring.

The move is retroactive to Wednesday, a day after López was removed from his start against Kansas City following 4 2/3 innings because of the injury. López is 1-1 with a 1.62 ERA in three starts this season.

The Twins replaced him on the roster by recalling right-hander David Festa from Triple-A St. Paul. Festa, who will start for Minnesota on Friday night against Detroit, is 1-1 with a 5.40 ERA in two minor league starts this season.

Festa appeared in 14 games for the Twins last season, 13 of them starts, going 2-6 with a 4.90 ERA and 77 strikeouts in 64 1/3 innings.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

about the writer

about the writer

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

More from Sports

See More

Sports

Deadline arrives for Trump administration to refer Maine to DOJ over transgender athletes

The deadline arrived Friday for Maine officials to reach a resolution with the U.S. Education Department over a finding that the state violated antidiscrimination laws by allowing transgender athletes to participate in girls' sports.

Sports

Norris warns of challenging F1 track at Bahrain GP but McLaren sets the pace

Sports

Twins place pitcher Pablo Lopez on the 15-day injured list with a strained hamstring