Twins fall to 4-11 on the season with 4-0 loss to Tigers

Chris Paddack had to deal with that non-support, and did just fine. After two rough starts this season that inflated his ERA to 14.73, the righthander held the Tigers in check on Saturday. Paddack gave up a first-inning single and a fourth-inning single and no other hits — though thanks to the Twins’ luck lately, each hit was accompanied by a walk and produced a Tigers run, one of them unearned.