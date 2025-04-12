Twins fall to 4-11 on the season with 4-0 loss to Tigers

Twins

Minnesota Twins fall to 4-11 on the season with 4-0 loss to Detroit Tigers

They managed only four hits and matched the worst 15-game start in Twins history.

By Phil Miller

The Minnesota Star Tribune
April 12, 2025 at 8:51PM
The Twins had only four hits Saturday in their 4-0 loss to Detroit at Target Field, and this was not one of them. Carlos Correa breaks his bat in grounding into a fielder's choice in the first inning. (Abbie Parr)

The Twins turned things around Saturday, limiting the Tigers to just five hits, allowing Detroit to put runners on base in just three of the nine innings, and blanking them, 0-for-4, with runners in scoring position.

Sure, sure, it was yet another loss — 4-0 Tigers was the final, dropping the Twins to a 4-11 on the season, tied for their worst start ever — but at least the game seemed more competitive than some have been lately.

Except for when the Twins are at bat, of course. The Twins managed only four hits, each of them singles until Carlos Correa’s ninth-inning double, and never more than one per inning. Willi Castro reached second base in the first inning, but the base remained untouched by Twins until Correa arrived eight innings later.

Wait, that’s not true. Jose Miranda was safe at second base in the eighth inning when Colt Keith wasn’t touching the bag on an eighth-inning force play — but not noticing that detail, Miranda began walking toward the Twins dugout and was tagged out.

That kind of day.

The Twins’ batting average dropped to .202 on the young season, and for the 10th time in 15 games, they scored in fewer than three innings. They have yet to score a run in the third inning this year, and have managed just one in the seventh.

Chris Paddack had to deal with that non-support, and did just fine. After two rough starts this season that inflated his ERA to 14.73, the righthander held the Tigers in check on Saturday. Paddack gave up a first-inning single and a fourth-inning single and no other hits — though thanks to the Twins’ luck lately, each hit was accompanied by a walk and produced a Tigers run, one of them unearned.

Kody Funderburk, in his 2025 debut, gave up a two-run homer to Spencer Torkelson in the sixth, but he left the bases loaded as the Twins bullpen retired the final 10 hitters in order.

This season marks the fourth time the Twins have opened a season at 4-11, matching the 1981, 1988 and 2016 teams. The 2016 team set the Twins record with 103 losses.

about the writer

Phil Miller

Reporter

Phil Miller has covered the Twins for the Minnesota Star Tribune since 2013. Previously, he covered the University of Minnesota football team, and from 2007-09, he covered the Twins for the Pioneer Press.

