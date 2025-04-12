Twins fall to 4-11 on the season with 4-0 loss to Tigers

The Twins turned things around Saturday, limiting the Tigers to just five hits, allowing Detroit to put runners on base in just three of the nine innings, and blanking them, 0-for-4, with runners in scoring position.
Sure, sure, it was yet another loss — 4-0 Tigers was the final, dropping the Twins to a 4-11 on the season, tied for their worst start ever — but at least the game seemed more competitive than some have been lately.
Except for when the Twins are at bat, of course. The Twins managed only four hits, each of them singles until Carlos Correa’s ninth-inning double, and never more than one per inning. Willi Castro reached second base in the first inning, but the base remained untouched by Twins until Correa arrived eight innings later.
Wait, that’s not true. Jose Miranda was safe at second base in the eighth inning when Colt Keith wasn’t touching the bag on an eighth-inning force play — but not noticing that detail, Miranda began walking toward the Twins dugout and was tagged out.
That kind of day.
The Twins’ batting average dropped to .202 on the young season, and for the 10th time in 15 games, they scored in fewer than three innings. They have yet to score a run in the third inning this year, and have managed just one in the seventh.
Chris Paddack had to deal with that non-support, and did just fine. After two rough starts this season that inflated his ERA to 14.73, the righthander held the Tigers in check on Saturday. Paddack gave up a first-inning single and a fourth-inning single and no other hits — though thanks to the Twins’ luck lately, each hit was accompanied by a walk and produced a Tigers run, one of them unearned.