Byron Buxton doesn’t often show much emotion on the field, so his upper-deck home run Friday night didn’t come with anything more than his usual truck-horn gesture, a tribute to his father, as he rounded second base.
But to the veteran outfielder, that blast had a lot more meaning than he let on.
While the Twins were in Kansas City, Buxton spent Wednesday and Thursday in his hometown of Baxley, Ga., surrounded by his extended family, which had gathered for the funeral and burial of Latasha Johnson, his cousin. Johnson, whose nickname “KooKoo Red Lipstick” was engraved on her casket, was a “fierce advocate for sickle cell awareness,” according to her obituary, and hosted an annual event in Georgia to honor survivors and victims of the hereditary disease.
Johnson, diagnosed with sickle cell anemia when she was 2, died of the illness April 2, one day after her 38th birthday. Buxton hit his first home run of the season that day.
So he was understandably emotional in the clubhouse after repeating the feat during Friday’s game.
“Yeah, that was for her. I haven’t hit a home run since” his cousin’s death, Buxton said. “That was great. It meant a lot. It meant a lot. She’s been on my mind, obviously.”
It hasn’t been an easy start to the season for Buxton or his family, so “to be able to get back to being myself, it’s exciting,” said Buxton, who also stole his third base of the season Friday. “Being able to come back from [Georgia] and take right up again, it goes a long way” toward turning things around.